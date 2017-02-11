News By Tag
The 5 Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets – [2017]
The review editors at Outside Pursuits have chosen their top (5) recommendations for Bluetooth-equipped motorcycle helmets. They recently announced the results of their review including the Editor's choice award for the #1 top-rated Bluetooth motorcycle helmet.
The winners are:
#1 - Editors' Choice - O'Neal Commander Integrated Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet
The O'Neal Commander features Bluetooth 3.0 technology, patented Bluetooth transmitter and a user-friendly interface called BLINC. We found this helmet to be the best performing, as well as the most intuitive and responsive. The Commander has style, quality and all of the usual features expected in a full-face helmet along with top performing Bluetooth for intercom, cellular phone and music headphones.
#2 - Bilt Techno 2.0 Integrated Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet
For runner-up we chose another great full-face helmet with integrated Bluetooth called the Bilt Techno 2.0. It features several improvements over the first release of this helmet putting it among our top 3 picks. As a value line Bilt helmets are a good buy and their features stack up well against the other brands in our review.
#3 - ILM Integrated Bluetooth Modular Motorcycle Helmet
The ILM Integrated Bluetooth helmet we selected as 3rd in the review is a modular helmet. Modular helmets are full-face but feature a hinged jaw that allows the helmet to open for conversation with fellow riders. The ILM had great Bluetooth 3.0 performance and makes a good choice for modular helmet buyers.
All of the helmets reviewed meets E.C.E. and D.O.T Certified Safety Standards.
Readers can see all of the details about the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side-by-side testing and reviews of outdoor gear, travel excursions and tours. The website is a resource free to the public for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
Contact: John Denali
Outside Pursuits 800-578-8085
johndenali@outsidepursuits.com
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
