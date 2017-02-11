News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcement Of New Personnel Hiring & Launch Of New Audit Course in Aberdeen, UK
KBA Europe strengthens its Senior Management Team and Rolling out New Initiatives in the Coming Months!
Tim brings with him a scientific background and more than 40 years of diving and offshore experience. He previously fulfilled the roles of Diving Safety Advisor and Technical Authority in the UK after a range of work worldwide as diving consultant and 25 years with a major Operator culminating as global Diving Technical Authority. Tim commented, "I am delighted to join the KBA family and am very much looking forward to working with such a motivated and professional team with a vast range of skills and experience as we expand and develop our business around the world."
Natasha qualified with a BSc Physics in 2006, and since then has worked within the Subsea Energy industry primarily providing consultancy services to dive, ROV, construction and IRM scopes of work for Operators and Contractors globally with a focus on competence assurance and high quality deliverables. Natasha commented,"I am excited to join KBA Europe to be a part of the continued growth of both the consultancy and training services to the Energy Industry in support of safe and efficient operations. In a challenging market the timing is ideal for a 'fit for purpose' and cost effective service."
"We are very excited to welcome Tim and Natasha to our KBA team, they both bring a wealth of experience in subsea safety management, diving consultancy and training that compliments with KBA Europe's business development while supporting regional and global clients. This expansion of expertise within KBAE reinforces our strategic plan and together will strengthen our goal to be the preferred subsea safety consultancy and training provider in the region and globally working with our Singapore Office." said Brendan Kearns, Managing Director.
On a different note, KBAE is launching a new combined course of Diving System Assurance Training and Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis Awareness course with the first run scheduled on the 15 to 19 May 2017. The five-day combined course is aimed at enhancing the knowledge of personnel who already work in the diving industry and equip them with the basic foundation necessary for auditing or FMECA consultancy or to work with auditors in a constructive sense as an auditee when the auditor visits the asset on which they are working. In this way, the combined course extends the delegates working potential or enhances their present situation.
For further information regards to the services and training courses offered, please contact Natasha Attrill at Tel: 44 7784 530301 or visit website at www.kbaeurope.org
Media Contact
KB Associates Europe Limited
+65 65460939
***@kbassociates.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse