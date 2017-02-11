News By Tag
Clavax Plays an Ideal Role in IT World with The Buildup of Social Networking Apps
This release has been aimed to share the news about Clavax, the leading IT Services provider that has been playing a great role in the IT world towards the development of several social networking apps for different purposes.
The new era of smartphones is evolving over the years that has increased the usage of internet enabled apps installed in these devices. This enhanced connectivity has eventually led to higher indulgence towards social networking as well as social media. As per the research conducted, around 60% users who are using smartphones remains engaged to the social networking apps on a regular basis. The motive of Clavax is to develop engaging social networking apps for the ease of communication between people staying at different locations. The mobile apps designed by the team have been created with functionalities such as user can text message without cell service or internet, the user can also use the app for creating projects, etc.
The following statement was given by the Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax regarding the concept of building mobile social networking apps: "Our Clavax team aims to deliver the robust services making use of the advanced technologies & latest agile approach for the development purpose. The idea of developing social networking apps was initiated as more & more users are getting engaged towards networking platforms. It also offers an immense scope for the business that helps to raise awareness of the brand & develop potential business scopes. The majority of users choose social networking apps rather than websites as it helps in staying connected & keeping them updated through direct access on their mobiles anytime anywhere. Our team aims to create innovative mobile apps that will make end users & brands stay engaged with other audience in an effective manner."
For more information about any mobile app development services, contact us at http://www.clavax.com/
About Clavax:
Clavax is the top company that has expertise in developing scalable as well as cost-effective mobile and web apps in several verticals for both iOS and Android phones. It has been playing an ideal role in the IT world helping hundreds of clients by offering the best services as well as strong customer support that are always available to help.
