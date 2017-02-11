ARBOR Wide-screen Panel PC Optimizes Production Efficiency for the Garment Industry

The stylish, rugged ASLAN-W81XC series has market-driven configuration, cable-less design, flat panel touchscreen, considerable display size and customizable I/O boards

-- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its 11.6" ASLAN-W812C has been selected to be installed on an automatic sewing unit as a control monitor, responsible for the optimization of production operations and manufacturing processes. The ASLAN-W81XC series, launched in Q4 2016, is an addition to ARBOR's acclaimed widescreen industrial Panel PCs. There are two models (ASLAN-W810C and ASLAN-W812C)available with 10.1" and 11.6" displays respectively.One of the prominent automation system manufacturers in Turkey, which is mainly manufacturing and distributing advanced automatic sewing units for the garment industry worldwide, has chosen the ASLAN-W812C as their preferred computer. They required a functional, reliable and scalable device to enhance their units and give them a more competitive advantage. With the ASLAN-W812C installed on its automatic sewing units, operators can easily control automatic manufacturing processes such as sewing, welting, attaching and stacking, as well as create and alter seam programs at the touch of a button. Its fanless also design makes it ideal for the garment industry where clothing fibers can be sucked into fan based systems.The ASLAN-W81XC series features a slim, compact, cableless form factor which enhances reliability and ruggedness. With an aluminum front bezel and SECC steel chassis, the ASLAN-W81XC series offers superior heat dissipation, making the systems ideal for industrial deployments in factory and building automation, digital signage, kiosks, and custom HMI applications.Based on the popular Intel® Bay Trail SoC processor platform, the ASLAN-W81XC series comes with TFT-LCD flat panel projected capacitive touch displays, with the 11.6" ASLAN-W812C model supporting full HD 1080p resolution for a superior visual experience. The IP65 certified front panel and 7H hardness anti-scratch panel surface protects the units from damage by dust, liquids, and shocks. The fanless cooling system design makes for easy maintenance and cleaningFor maximum configuration flexibility, the ASLAN-W81XC Panel PC supports customizable, stackable I/O expansion boards to minimize development and reduce the time and cost of upgrades.Please contact your local sales representative for more information, or email ARBOR at sales@arbor-technology.com###ARBOR Technology Corp., founded in 1993, is a leading provider of Smart City and IoT solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in providing customer-driven, high performance, and industrial strength computing solutions in various industries. ARBOR strives to provide a complete solution from board to system, computing to communication in healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, mobile computing, digital signage, retail, intelligent building and home. ARBOR is ISO-9001, ISO-13485 and ISO-14001-certifiied and commits to deliver high quality products with international standards and well-defined production process. More information about ARBOR is available at www.arbor-technology.com/