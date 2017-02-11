News By Tag
REAN Cloud Partners with CloudHealth Technologies
REAN Cloud Partners with CloudHealth Technologies to Help Customers Identify Cost Savings, Optimize Cloud Deployments. The Partnership Enables Organizations to Derive Even Greater Value from the Cloud.
In support of its mission to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption securely, REAN Cloud – an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider – leverages CloudHealth to help simplify customer billing, manage cost, and optimize the full lifecycle of Reserved Instances (RIs), including purchasing, modifying, and making ongoing optimizations.
"We are excited and proud to partner with REAN Cloud," said Dan Phillips, CEO and Co-founder of CloudHealth Technologies. "Our platform is designed to bring order to cloud infrastructure through visibility, automation, and governance. It's a perfect fit for REAN Cloud's proven track record of implementing complex, and scalable architectures."
"Our customers are looking at us to guide them on their cloud journey," said Ben Butler, VP of Marketing and Partners, REAN Cloud. "We alleviate concerns around cost and efficiency, and ensure they're getting the utmost value from their cloud deployment. With its powerful reporting, analysis, and RI management capabilities, CloudHealth will help us deliver even greater business benefits."
To learn more about REAN Managed Services, visit http://www.reancloud.com/
About REAN Cloud
REAN Cloud, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and AWS Managed Services Partner, is a cloud-native firm with deep experience supporting enterprise IT infrastructures and implementing continuous integration, continuous delivery pipelines. With its headquarters at Herndon, VA, the company has implemented complex and highly scalable architectures which support secure, compliant operations in highly regulated industries such as the Financial Services, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education, and Public Sector verticals. The company's team has extensive AWS expertise and DevOps experience that ensures quick, secure and reliable launch of clients' solutions with no capital investments needed to procure hardware or services. REAN Cloud team has worked with global organizations including American Heart Association, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ditech Mortgage, Ellucian, Globus Genomics, PierianDx, SAP, SAP NS2, Symantec, Teradata and Veritas. REAN Cloud solutions are bundled with advanced security features to help address clients' compliance needs. For more information, please visit http://www.reancloud.com, email at info@reancloud.com or call +1 (844) 377-7326.
About CloudHealth Technologies
CloudHealth, the recognized worldwide leader in the growing Cloud Service Management industry, provides integrated reporting, recommendations and active policy management to help companies control the problems associated with "cloud chaos." Our comprehensive platform gives enterprise companies and MSPs the ability to visualize, optimize and govern their cloud and hybrid environments. By providing analysis and deep insight into historical trends, capacity planning, resource optimization and resource automation, CloudHealth enables stakeholders ranging from C-level executives to engineers, cloud specialists, architects, IT directors and LOB managers to improve performance and drive value through their cloud ecosystems. Well-known organizations that rely on CloudHealth's capabilities and expertise include Amtrak, Dow Jones, Acquia, and Sumo Logic, among others. Based in Boston, the company is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures and Sigma Prime Ventures. For continuous product updates, industry news and engagement, visit us at www.cloudhealthtech.com or follow us @cloudhealthtech.
