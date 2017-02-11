 
Luxury Resort in Boracay Wins 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Hotels

Discovery Shores Boracay, a luxury resort in Boracay Island, receives two recognitions from TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards.
 
 
Discovery Shores Boracay 2017 TripAdvisor Award
Discovery Shores Boracay 2017 TripAdvisor Award
 
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Discovery Shores Boracay announced it has been recognized as a winner in two categories namely; Top 25 Hotels in the Philippines and Top 25 Hotels in the Philippines for Service in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice® awards for Hotels, ranking number 7 and number 9, respectively. In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world's top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winners were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance and Family. The hallmarks of Travelers' Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

"For the past 15 years, TripAdvisor has relied on the experiences and opinions of our travel community that has explored thousands of hotels around the world to determine these celebrated awards," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. "Travelers planning their trips for 2017 can find inspiration for some of the best places to book from this diverse group of outstanding accommodations around the globe."

To see TripAdvisor traveler reviews and opinions of Discovery Shores Boracay, go to http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/tripadvisor-reviews.

For all of the 2017 Travelers' Choice Hotel winners, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels.

Travelers can also follow the conversation on Twitter at #travelerschoice

About Discovery Shores Boracay

Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 87-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is has been listed in Travel + Leisure Magazine's World's Best Hotels and is a regular awardee on TripAdvisor.

Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates through Discovery Shores Boracay's official website at http://discoveryshoresboracay.com.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site, enabling travelers to plan and book the perfect trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers, and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features, with seamless links to booking tools that check hundreds of websites to find the best hotel prices. TripAdvisor-branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching 340 million unique monthly visitors, and 350 million reviews and opinions covering 6.5 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. The sites operate in 48 markets worldwide.

Contact
Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
Source:
Email:***@discovery.com.ph
Tags:2017 TripAdvisor awardee, Discovery Shores Boracay, luxury resort in Boracay
Industry:Travel
Location:Boracay Island - Aklan - Philippines
Subject:Surveys
