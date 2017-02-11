News By Tag
Luxury Resort in Boracay Wins 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Hotels
Discovery Shores Boracay, a luxury resort in Boracay Island, receives two recognitions from TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards.
"For the past 15 years, TripAdvisor has relied on the experiences and opinions of our travel community that has explored thousands of hotels around the world to determine these celebrated awards," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. "Travelers planning their trips for 2017 can find inspiration for some of the best places to book from this diverse group of outstanding accommodations around the globe."
About Discovery Shores Boracay
Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 87-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is has been listed in Travel + Leisure Magazine's World's Best Hotels and is a regular awardee on TripAdvisor.
Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates through Discovery Shores Boracay's official website at http://discoveryshoresboracay.com.
About TripAdvisor
