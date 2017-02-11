 
Cheri Guentner Receives Hall of Fame Award

Cheri Guentner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida, Receives Hall of Fame Award
 
 
Cheri Guentner
Cheri Guentner
SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Cheri Guentner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty has been inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, which honors successful agents for performance during their careers with RE/MAX.

"Your consistent productivity, year after year, has propelled you into an elite group of real estate professionals -- the best of the best," said RE/MAX Chairman and CEO Dave Liniger in a letter to Cheri.

Specializing in luxury and waterfront properties, Cheri has been active in local real estate since 1989. She is co-owner with her husband, Bryan, of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, which maintains four offices in Sarasota and Manatee counties. She spends her time between the downtown Sarasota and the Osprey offices.

Cheri Guentner can be reached at (941) 302-9091 or cheri@guentner.net. For more information, please visit http://www.sarasotawaterfrontrealestate.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Source:RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Cheri Guentner, RE/MAX Hall of Fame
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
