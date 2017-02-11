News By Tag
Cheri Guentner Receives Hall of Fame Award
Cheri Guentner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida, Receives Hall of Fame Award
"Your consistent productivity, year after year, has propelled you into an elite group of real estate professionals -- the best of the best," said RE/MAX Chairman and CEO Dave Liniger in a letter to Cheri.
Specializing in luxury and waterfront properties, Cheri has been active in local real estate since 1989. She is co-owner with her husband, Bryan, of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, which maintains four offices in Sarasota and Manatee counties. She spends her time between the downtown Sarasota and the Osprey offices.
Cheri Guentner can be reached at (941) 302-9091 or cheri@guentner.net. For more information, please visit http://www.sarasotawaterfrontrealestate.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
