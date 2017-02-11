 
Mile High Chariot Offers Car Service at hourly basis across Colorado

 
 
DENVER - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Mile High Chariot is offering an hourly service for $85 per hour plus mileage. This leading provider of transportation service will drive you wherever you want and wait until you're ready to go to the next location.  So book for your next party, night out, or event now!

Mile High Chariot offers affordable hourly car service to simplify intra city travel. Whether you're going for a night-out with friends, multiple client meetings, have a car available to you all through your journey, willing to hold up whenever you wish to. The hourly service is meant to address the unique needs of working executives who move from one meeting to the other during the day as well as individuals who want to have the convenience of having a car on disposal for diverse needs like local sightseeing, shopping trips etc. The current hourly rate is $85 every hour, in addition to 40 cents for every mile.

Mile High Chariot provides luxurious cars black Acura MDX and black Chevrolet Suburban. Both the cars have advanced features required for a comfortable and safe ride. They have expert drivers, who have been handpicked and trained to offer a consistently superior experience for customers. Mile High Chariot's hourly service helps users to save the effort of booking a car time & again within a single day.

Mile High Chariot provides a one-stop service for all transportation needs. They pay attention to each detail to exactly meet clients' unique needs. So if you are looking for a suitable car or shuttle services that is best suited for family outings, events. Contact Mile High Chariot and get an enjoyable ride.  Book online at milehighchariot@gmail.com  or call at (720)236-3313.

About the Company:

Mile High Chariot is one of the reputed premier black car service providers in Denver. The Colorado based company exclusively focuses on providing the finest ground transportation service to make your vacation & private transport trip in Colorado a uniquely incredible experience. They offer a custom service which allows clients to be picked up and dropped off anytime, anywhere in Colorado. They specialize themselves in providing corporate and executive transportation service available for vacations, parties, quinceaneras, corporate events etc. They have a team of professional chauffeurs, staff and fleets of premium quality luxury SUVs ready to serve you for different occasions.

Contact Information:

Contact Person:Wesam Mussmari

Designation: Owner

Address:2570 S Dayton Way G310, Denver, CO 80231

Contact Number: (720)236-3313

Company Email ID – milehighchariot@gmail.com

Website:http://www.milehighchariot.com/

Click to Share