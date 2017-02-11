News By Tag
Get 15% off our flash tattoos for the ultimate Coachella experience!
Because Coachella is only 53 days away its time to start planning our outfits! Every good outfit starts with a core piece – this year we are thinking denim! Whether its denim shorts or a denim skirt to stay cool, this will be the perfect start to our outfit. Next comes the top – with a flowy crop top or cute bralette you will for sure be voted best dressed in your group! In order to make you outfit pop we need to layer our accessories. With 15% off your flash tattoos, we think this will go perfect with your outfit! Maybe even stack up a few Cocoyana handmade bracelets in order to add to your desert vibes! Lastly, we need something to carry our desert essentials in. Cocoyana wicker bags are the perfect size to hold your water (stay hydrated!), sunscreen, portable phone charger, and wallet!
You won't want to miss out on these deals on our website in order to have the best Coachella! Vibing out to your favorite artists will be even better with the perfect accessories and bag! Make sure to tag us on instagram http://instagram.com/
