Keynote Speaker Edgar Perez to Lead Cybersecurity Workshop for CEOs in Singapore, London and NY
Edgar Perez, author of Knightmare on Wall Street and The Speed Traders, partnering with Terrapinn Training to bring key insights for board members and CEOs who need to become more educated about cyber security today.
As Internet usage becomes increasingly widespread and information technology ever more complex, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important and business-critical field. Are you and your organization effectively prepared to handle cybersecurity threats? Do you know how to identify threats, address challenges and apply a cybersecurity framework? Participants at Terrapinn Training's 3-Day Masterclass Cybersecurity (http://www.terrapinntraining.com/
• Gain a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and its key aspects
• Get to grips with various cybersecurity testing methods
• Learn valuable system administration techniques for executives
• Master the cybersecurity framework and its five core functions
• Discover how to establish or improve your cybersecurity program
• Consider how the "weak human link" can become the organization's greatest strength
• Understand the four components of the cyber preparedness continuum
Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders and Knightmare on Wall Street, is a recognized keynote speaker and director of programs targeted at board members, chief executive officers and senior executives looking for new ways to gain and maintain a competitive business advantage. He can be reached through Twitter and Weibo.
ABOUT KNIGHTMARE ON WALL STREET
Knightmare on Wall Street (http://www.knightmareonwallstreet.com), The Rise and Fall of Knight Capital and the Biggest Risk for Financial Markets, provides a fascinating account of what it took to elevate the firm to the cusp of the retail investing revolution of the late 1990s, to struggle through booms and busts, and to bring the firm down, to end up ultimately being ignominiously bought up by a competitor.
Knight Capital announced a staggering loss of $440 million. What followed after this shocking announcement were several rounds of desperate conversations with a number of vulture players who had smelled opportunity and were readying themselves to pick up bargain-priced pieces. On August 6, 2012, Joyce confirmed that Knight Capital had struck a deal with Jefferies, TD Ameritrade, Blackstone, GETCO, Stephens, and Stifel Financial, staving off collapse days after the trading mishap.
Knightmare on Wall Street, is a thrilling minute-by-minute account of the terrifying hours following Knight Capital's August 1, 2012 trading debacle, with news-breaking research regarding the firm's 17 years of tumultuous existence as an independent company. Knightmare on Wall Street is the definitive behind-the-scenes story of Knight Capital.
ABOUT THE SPEED TRADERS
High-frequency traders have been called many things-from masters of the universe and market pioneers to exploiters, computer geeks, and even predators. Everyone in the business of investing has an opinion of speed traders, but how many really understand how they operate? The shadow people of the investing world, today's high-frequency traders have decidedly kept a low profile-until now. In this title, The Speed Traders, Mr. Perez opens the door to the secretive world of high-frequency trading (HFT). Inside, prominent figures of HFT drop their guard and speak with unprecedented candidness about their trade.
Mr. Perez begins with an overview of computerized trading, which formally began on February 8, 1971, when NASDAQ launched the world's first electronic market with 2,500 over-the-counter stocks and which has evolved into the present-day practice of making multiple trades in a matter of microseconds. He then picks the brains of today's top players. John Netto (M3 Capital), Manoj Narang (Tradeworx), and Aaron Lebovitz (Infinium Capital Management) are just a few of the luminaries who decided to break their silence and speak openly to Mr. Perez. Virtually all of the expertise available from the world of speed trading is packed into these pages.
The Speed Traders, published by McGraw-Hill, is the most comprehensive, revealing work available on the most important development in trading in generations. High-frequency trading will no doubt play an ever larger role as computer technology advances and the global exchanges embrace fast electronic access. The Speed Traders explains everything there is to know about how today's high-frequency traders make millions-one cent at a time.
Contact
Julia Petrova
+1-414-367-8670
***@thespeedtraders.com
