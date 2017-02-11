News By Tag
4 San Diego Businesses Named Finalists for Business Excellence Awards
Four San Diego business owners are in the running for 2017 America's Business Excellence Awards, which will be held in Houston, TX next week.
· Julie Seal, owner of Mirus Promotions, Inc., was named a Finalist for the CEO of the Year
· Abhay Schweitzer, owner of Techne, was named a Finalist for Young Entrepreneur of the Year
· Catherine Mattice, owner of Civility Partners, was named a Finalist for Best Community Impact
· Ann Marie Marvin, owner of Postal Connections San Diego, was named a Finalist for Best Service Based Business (under 10 employees
The Business Excellence Awards honor the "best of the best" results in small and medium sized businesses from around the world, and showcases exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, their teams and their companies. The Business Excellence Forum and Awards are sponsored by ActionCOACH, the world's number one business coaching firm. ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman Brad Sugars will be presenting.
Seal commented, "Since I started working with my Business Coach, Karie Kaufmannat ActionCOACH, in 2015, my company's revenue has doubled, gross profit margin increased by 20% and I have hired and retained five new employees - to name just a few successes! I am honored to be a Business Excellence Awards finalist for the CEO of the Year, and I am excited for what is to come, with Coach Karie by my side through it all."
The 2017 Business Excellence Forums and Awards are part of ActionCOACH's ongoing commitment to innovation, business excellence and business re-education for owners and teams who operate and work in small-and-medium sized businesses.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the Business Excellence Forum will feature seminars with top speakers in the world of business, including Keith Cunningham, Dr. Ivan Misner, Richard Maloney, Paul Dunn, Hall of Fame NFl Player Tim Brown and ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman Brad Sugars.
For more about the Business Excellence Forum and Awards, please visit http://www.google.com/
