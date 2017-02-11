 
Industry News





A Unique Mastermind Dinner Series for Cleveland Entrepreneurs

Created by a serial entrepreneur, for entrepreneurs, to make brilliant minds find more ways to collaborate and grow faster
 
 
Great Food, Awesome Company
CLEVELAND - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthew Shields, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Virtus Ventures, takes local entrepreneurs on a unique meetup setting where people can discover new business connections - over great food and awesome company.

'Everyone who attends a networking event where most people talk about the weather or weekend plans knows that this type of conversation do not build relationships,' says Matt.  The number one rule in a meetup is to have no small talk and rather, have purposeful conversations that create value for each attendee.

A private, exclusive dinner is hosted locally, where the selected few will have the chance to meet other brilliant minds, share ideas, solve business problems, and build new opportunities to grow.  Guests will also be featured in a podcast series.

Having been to most networking events where the topic is mostly trivial, No Small Ideas encourages a simple rule to build better relationships: No Small Talk.  The main objective is to add value to conversations to ensure that each event is a success. Other than this simple rule, being on time comes as second.

More information on how to qualify:  http://nosmallideas.com/

