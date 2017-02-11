News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Unique Mastermind Dinner Series for Cleveland Entrepreneurs
Created by a serial entrepreneur, for entrepreneurs, to make brilliant minds find more ways to collaborate and grow faster
'Everyone who attends a networking event where most people talk about the weather or weekend plans knows that this type of conversation do not build relationships,' says Matt. The number one rule in a meetup is to have no small talk and rather, have purposeful conversations that create value for each attendee.
A private, exclusive dinner is hosted locally, where the selected few will have the chance to meet other brilliant minds, share ideas, solve business problems, and build new opportunities to grow. Guests will also be featured in a podcast series.
Having been to most networking events where the topic is mostly trivial, No Small Ideas encourages a simple rule to build better relationships:
More information on how to qualify: http://nosmallideas.com/
Contact
Matt Shields
***@virtusventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse