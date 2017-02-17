News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arizona Apparel Foundation Announces Unique Scholarship Opportunity
Want a free office for your fashion brand for six months? Three qualified scholarship recipients will receive their "pot of gold" by St. Patrick's Day when the Arizona Apparel Foundation selects the winners.
AAF is excited to announce their first series of scholarship opportunities for 2017. The AAF Scholarship will provide funds to supplement fashion designers and entrepreneurs with all the necessary key tools to launch their brand including office space, full time access to the sourcing library and machines, as well as guidance from industry leaders along the way.
The Scholarships Application period is open now until February 28th. Applications can be submitted via this link: http://www.azapparelfoundation.org/
The scholarship winners will experience the following benefits:
6 months of private office and work space with all utilities included
On-site guidance from industry leaders
Unlimited access to all machines in the makers space
Unlimited access to the sourcing library
Access to photography, video, and sound studios
Upgraded directory listing on LabelHorde
The scholarship is valued at over $5000
The co-working office space for the Scholarship Recipients will reside in the FABRIC building for fashion businesses so they can all work under the same roof, share resources, use industrial machinery, have unlimited access to the sourcing library and other fashion pros. The unique aspect of these scholarship offices is that they are being given away for NO CHARGE by the non-profit Arizona Apparel Foundation. Three fashion design entrepreneurs / brands will be chosen by the AAF Board of Directors for the six-month stay in these scholarship offices. Winners will be announced March 16th, 2017.
The goal is to help provide this office space and all of the benefits of working inside of the FABRIC building to help emerging brands get a boost to success! This is open to apparel and accessory brands who have a collection or an individual sewn product.
Scholarship Application - APPLY NOW: http://www.azapparelfoundation.org/
For more information visit the Arizona Apparel Foundation Website at http://www.azapparelfoundation.org/
About
ARIZONA APPAREL FOUNDATION is an Arizona non-profit corporation applying for 501(c)(3) status. The Foundation's mission is to provide the knowledge and resources needed to foster Arizona's fashion industry. Its vision is to support cutting edge research and innovation in wearable tech and to build a sustainable and exciting new industry in Arizona.
FABRIC - Fashion And Business Resource Innovation Center. To learn more visit: https://www.fabrictempe.com/
Contact
Arizona Apparel Foundation
***@azapparelfoundation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 17, 2017