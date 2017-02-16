News By Tag
1-Net & TCCtech Collaborate to Expand Cloud-Enabled Data Center in Thailand
TCCtech strengthens its market leader position in Thailand's Data Center Hub
This expansion is driven by strong growth trends in both the data center and cloud market in Thailand. According to IDC Thailand, Thailand has an estimated a CAGR of 25% for the period 2015 to 2020. The Thai government also helps to boost the data center services market through favorable initiatives such as the introduction of a Digital Economy Plan, which includes strategies to develop a digital economy with a strong focus on the development of data centers and cloud computing within Thailand.
"TCCtech has invested over THB 300 million to expand Thailand's first and most strategic Carrier Neutral Data Center to cater to the strong demand we are getting from existing customer communities. This expanded facility will be ready for service in the first half of 2017," said by Mr. Voradis Vinyaratn, Executive Director and Acting Managing Director of T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd.
"Our customers and prospects will be able to enjoy the expanded capacity of 200 racks with an additional power capacity of 800 KVA. Our customer profile include key industries such as digital technology providers, media and content providers, and banking and insurance and energy from both local and multinational corporations."
"As a long-term partner of TCCtech, we are glad to share our design and operations experiences as from an operational perspective, we've also designed our own data centers, given that we are also a data center service provider. The operations of a data center is critical as a majority of data center failures are caused by operational design which includes process, maintenance and human error," said Mr. Wong Ka Vin, Managing Director of 1-Net Singapore Pte Ltd.
"In 1-Net, we are privileged to have a team of experienced data center professionals and a unique methodology which combines our knowledge from engineering design and data center operations, to help our customers design a robust and operation efficient data center. With a well-designed data center and operation processes, potential outage due to human error can be reduced to its lowest," Mr. Wong added.
About 1-Net
1-Net is fast transforming itself into Asia's Data Center of Choice and it is expanding its data center footprints in Asia and Hong Kong. 1-Net North Data Center is the first Tier III Constructed Facility certified by Uptime Institute in Southeast Asia. Besides being awarded with BCA-IDA Green Mark for New Data Centre (GoldPlus), 1-Net North also comply with Threat and Vulnerability Risk Assessment (TVRA) governed by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
1-Net manages carrier-neutral internet data centers, along with providing a comprehensive range of integrated services including domestic and international network connectivity, managed services, work area recovery suite, cloud and media delivery services. 1-Net is a Mediacorp enterprise, Mediacorp is Singapore's national broadcaster.
For more information, please visit www.1-net.com.sg.
About TCC Technology (TCCtech)
T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd. (TCCtech) is a member of TCC Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Thailand. Via TCC Group of Companies, we are the first and only triple-certified SAP Hosting/ Cloud/SAP Hana Partner in Thailand, and also Microsoft certified partner. We offer best-in-class Cloud-based solutions and services through strong collaboration with various global partners. TCCtech offers Managed Hosting and infrastructure solutions designed to meet increasing demands from organizations looking to outsource their Information Technology requirements. TCCtech currently operates not only highly secured multiple world-class Cloud-Enabled Data Centers in downtown Bangkok and the city's eastern suburbs, but also offers industrial and international data centers solutions via its Asia Data Center Alliance (ADCA) network in 5 countries.
For more information, please visit www.tcc-technology.com.
