Ken Koo joins Social Venture Partners Dallas
Dallas-based entrepreneur and angel investor Ken Koo has joined Social Venture Partners Dallas, a global non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local communities through social enterprise.
"Ken will bring a wealth of experience, savvy, and networking resources to our membership", said Tony Fleo, CEO of Social Venture Partners Dallas. "In particular, the fact that he is actively running a social business right now gives him a unique and valuable perspective we're excited to add to our organization."
Koo walks the walk when it comes to social good. He rooted Bridge Alliance in social enterprise by committing 20% of the company's 2016 revenues to supporting local and regional non-profits. He also established Bridge Alliance as a "Good Returns" company, which they use a portion of profits to provide zero-interest micro-loans to organizations fighting the world's greatest humanitarian problems.
"It's always been important to me to find ways to give back and do more to support the community. I've been fortunate to have some success so far in my career and Social Venture Partners Dallas provides a powerful avenue to leverage this success for the betterment of others."
About Social Venture Partners Dallas
Social Venture Partners (SVP) are engaged community leaders committed to improving lives and maximizing social impact through the thoughtful application of our collective resources and expertise. SVP cultivates effective philanthropists, strengthens nonprofits, and invests in innovative solutions – building powerful relationships to tackle our community's social challenges.
About Ken Koo
Ken is an entrepreneur, an angel investor, and an active participant in the Dallas non-profit community. Ken was educated at the Ohio State University in software engineering, and has held leadership positions at Grant Thornton (Hitachi Consulting), Acquity Group, and Imaginuity Interactive. He is currently Founder/CEO of Bridge Alliance, a research and advisory firm that provides analysis of early stage startups to help established companies supplement research & development and innovation programs. (www.bridgealliance.co)
