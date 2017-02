Vanacore Homes Adds Fourth Storage Facility, Promotes District Manager to Run All

Share this: Scott and Todd Vanacore are pleased to announce that they have added a fourth storage facility to their Stor-It Self Storage division, and have promoted Barbara Grau to District Manager to oversee all four facilities. @VanacoreCorp

Scott Vanacore (L) Todd Vanacore & Barbara Grau at the new Stor-It Self Storage.

-- Scott and Todd Vanacore, owners of Vanacore Homes, are pleased to announce that they have added a fourth storage facility to their Stor-It Self Storage division, and have promoted Barbara Grau to District Manager to oversee all four facilities."We started the building process 18 months ago and are in the final stages of completing our new Bunnell Stor-It facility," said Scott Vanacore. "Barbara has been managing our US 1 facility since 2009 and we needed someone with her management and organizational skills to take on the task of managing all four locations," he added.Barbara started working for Vanacore Homes 2005 in the office, and moved to Stor-It in 2009 as the manager for their US 1 location. "The Vanacore brothers are great to work for," said Barbara. "They are always expanding and growing and it's exciting to be part of all the various projects," she added.Stor-It's first facility opened in 2004 at 1455 N. US 1 in Ormond Beach. In 2008, they opened a location at 1446 West Granada Blvd., then in 2013, they built and opened a boat and RV center nearby at 99 Portland St. in Ormond Beach.Next month, they will open a forth location at 3700 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell.The new 9-acre property is comprised of a six-building self-storage facility with 180,000 square feet of storage space, including covered spots for boats and RVs. The facility can be found just west of the northwest corner of State Road 100 and Belle Terre Parkway. Customers will have 24/7 secured access. The units are sized from 5x5 to 20x35. The company has a waiting list of 80 units reserved so far.A ribbon cutting is scheduled on March 29from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in conjunction with the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce at their new location at 3700 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell.Stor-It facilities offer a variety of climate and non-climate controlled units, gated access, moving supplies, package acceptance, pest control, security, including state-of-the-art surveillance cameras.Stor-It Self Storage can be reached by phone at 386-676-5050, or 888-330-9087, or online at http://storitnorthus1.com/ . The new Bunnell location can be reached at 386-263-3067.________About Stor-It Self StorageStor-It Self Storage opened their first storage facility in 2004 at 1451 US 1 in Ormond Beach. Shortly thereafter, they expanded to 1446 West Granada Blvd. They then opened a boat and RV center nearby at 99 Portland St in Ormond Beach. In 2017, they will open a fourth location at 3700 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell. All facilities offer a variety of storage unit sizes as well as business storage, allowing businesses to receive package deliveries to their storage units.About Vanacore HomesFounded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime.