Country(s)
Industry News
People and Performance Strategies Inc. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council
AUSTIN, Texas & SEATTLE - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- PEOPLE AND PERFORMANCE STRATEGIES INC., a unique hands-on, full-service Human Resources and Training consulting firm focused on emerging and mid-size companies seeking a "people edge", is proud to announce the Company's national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Council - Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
"I am proud to be recognized as a certified women owned business. Our mission is to inspire increased performance one person, one team and one organization at a time. In addition, it has been my personal goal to help elevate women to achieve the highest levels of leadership. I am honored to be part of the WBENC and excited about the opportunities ahead and to support the organization."
WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Council - Southwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about People and Performance Strategies, please visit www.ppstrat.com.
About People and Performance Strategies:
People and Performance Strategies, founded in 2008 by HR veteran Joleen Goronkin, provides individualized consulting services and practical solutions to both emerging and mid-size companies on human resource strategy with an emphasis on training and talent management. People and Performance Strategies customizes its approach to each client based on the company's needs and goals, with training sessions, human resource assessments, including the Everything DiSC® and the Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team®, executive coaching, interim HR management and more.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
Contact
Curt Archambault
***@ppstrat.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse