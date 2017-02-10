News By Tag
Introducing BioVision's Fructosamine Assay kit (Colorimetric)
Key Features:
• Non-radioactive
• Specific, homogeneous assays
• Accurate: reproducible results
• Convenient: minimal sample preparation;
• Cost effective:100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatible
• High-Throughput Compatible
Figure: (A) Fructosamine concentrations (µmol/L): Estimated Fructosamine concentrations are 222.4 ± 20.7 µmol/L in healthy human Serum (10 µl) and 458.8 ± 43.9 µmol/L in Human Diabetic Serum (10 µl), respectively. (B) Estimation of ACR in human urine in diabetic (1) and non-diabetic donors (2, and 3). For Albumin, 50 µl of undiluted samples and for Creatinine, 30 µl of diluted samples (100 times diluted using Creatinine Assay Buffer) were assayed following the kit protocol
Here is the link for the Fructosamine Assay Kit: http://www.biovision.com/
Visit www.biovision.com for more information.
