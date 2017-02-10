 
Introducing BioVision's Fructosamine Assay kit (Colorimetric)

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Diabetes is an endemic condition affecting more than 29 million people in the United States and the number of affected patients is growing steadily. Diabetes is not a "single disease"; rather, it is the combination of several diseases characterized by high concentrations of glucose in blood. Serious complications of this disease include cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, and blindness. Fructosamine, Serum Creatinine, Albuminuria and Albumin/Creatinine Ratio have been established as diabetes markers for its prognosis and development. BioVision is proud to offer several assay kits aiming diabetes research. Our assays are simple, sensitive, specific and validated with human samples (serum, saliva, urine).
Key Features:
• Non-radioactive
• Specific, homogeneous assays
• Accurate: reproducible results
• Convenient: minimal sample preparation; fast protocols(1-2)
• Cost effective:100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatible
• High-Throughput Compatible
Figure: (A) Fructosamine concentrations (µmol/L): Estimated Fructosamine concentrations are 222.4 ± 20.7 µmol/L in healthy human Serum (10 µl) and 458.8 ± 43.9 µmol/L in Human Diabetic Serum (10 µl), respectively. (B) Estimation of ACR in human urine in diabetic (1) and non-diabetic donors (2, and 3). For Albumin, 50 µl of undiluted samples and for Creatinine, 30 µl of diluted samples (100 times diluted using Creatinine Assay Buffer) were assayed following the kit protocol

Here is the link for the Fructosamine Assay Kit: http://www.biovision.com/fructosamine-assay-kit-colorimet... and Albumin and Creatinine assay kit: http://www.biovision.com/albumin-to-creatinine-ratio-acr-...

Visit www.biovision.com for more information.

