Glendale Theatre Company Seeks Performers with Dis-abilities?
"We are thrilled to discover the thriving arts community here in the West Valley," said UAP founder and Artistic Director, Jeanmarie (Simpson) Bishop. We have been exploring venues and opportunities for collaboration and are energized and motivated by the possibilities."
Bishop recently concluded a six-year run of UAP's touring production The Joy. She has turned her attention and the company's focus to forthcoming projects including a festival of accessible performances and productions of new, original works.
"The diversity of people," she explained, "including those with and without disabilities, necessitates a universal access approach. We welcome performing artists of all ability levels and encourage them to contact us with questions about our work and to discuss the possibilities."
The UAP mission states, "Universal Access Productions creates film and stage to film accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability. We empower people with and without disabilities, those under-represented in mainstream theatre, as artists and patrons within a system from which they have been traditionally excluded."
Interested artists and technicians may contact UAP via their website (https://universalaccessproductions.wordpress.com/
View his work and other accessible work on UAP's website (https://universalaccessproductions.wordpress.com/
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
