Glendale Theatre Company Seeks Performers with Dis-abilities?

-- Universal Access Productions (UAP) seeks team members for 2017 programming in the West Valley."We are thrilled to discover the thriving arts community here in the West Valley," said UAP founder and Artistic Director, Jeanmarie (Simpson) Bishop. We have been exploring venues and opportunities for collaboration and are energized and motivated by the possibilities."Bishop recently concluded a six-year run of UAP's touring production. She has turned her attention and the company's focus to forthcoming projects including a festival of accessible performances and productions of new, original works."The diversity of people," she explained, "including those with and without disabilities, necessitates a universal access approach. We welcome performing artists of all ability levels and encourage them to contact us with questions about our work and to discuss the possibilities."The UAP mission states, "Universal Access Productions creates film and stage to film accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability. We empower people with and without disabilities, those under-represented in mainstream theatre, as artists and patrons within a system from which they have been traditionally excluded."Interested artists and technicians may contact UAP via their website ( https://universalaccessproductions.wordpress.com/ contact/ ). A company meeting/celebration is being planned for the spring and open auditions for thewill be announced soon. Among the headliners featured are internationally renowned comic performer Bill Robison ( http://billrobison.com/ ), whose celebrated work has transcended cultural, language and age boundaries for decades.View his work and other accessible work on UAP's website (https://universalaccessproductions.wordpress.com/54-2/).