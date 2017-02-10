 
Industry News





Attention App Developers: iOS, Android And Windows Phone Apps Wanted

 
 
Android, Windows Phones and iOS Apps Wanted
ATLANTA - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Event2Venue Digital PR is currently seeking developers interested in marketing and promoting their iOS and android apps online via event2venue.org's app directory.Event2Venue clients look for mobiles apps that will help manage events, find auditions, and discover new music. Developers have the opportunity to share photos and video of apps in the the following categories:

·         Music & Audio
·         Entertainment
·         Photography
·         Events
·         Actor-Audition

Developers can list a maximum of four apps in the directory along with applicable website information, key features and additional app info. Please visit www.event2venue.org to submit app.


About Event2Venue PR

Event2Venue PR is a boutique digital pr firm representing indie musicians, actors and speakers.Event2Venue specializes in developing and managing positive brand images for clients through various social media and news outlets. For more information visit https://www.event2venue.org

