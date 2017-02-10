News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Attention App Developers: iOS, Android And Windows Phone Apps Wanted
· Music & Audio
· Entertainment
· Photography
· Events
· Actor-Audition
Developers can list a maximum of four apps in the directory along with applicable website information, key features and additional app info. Please visit www.event2venue.org to submit app.
About Event2Venue PR
Event2Venue PR is a boutique digital pr firm representing indie musicians, actors and speakers.Event2Venue specializes in developing and managing positive brand images for clients through various social media and news outlets. For more information visit https://www.event2venue.org
Contact
Karen Larson
***@event2venue.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse