Governor's Proclamation Declares March 25, 2017, Tennessee Irish Sports Day
Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club to Host Irish Sports Tournament in Celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Governor Bill Haslam has proclaimed March 25, 2017, Irish Sports Day in Tennessee. The Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club (NGAC), founded by John Watson and Anji Wall in 2013, was the first of its kind in the state.
Gaelic sports quickly spread to Memphis with former NGAC members Jesse Gammons and Eric Vick. Soon after, a club formed in Knoxville, spearheaded by Chief Patrick Harvel, head of the 321st Army Engineer Unit, as a supplement to the Unit's monthly physical fitness training.
The month of March turns attention to the Irish in preparation for St. Patrick's Day, but these clubs keep Irish history and culture at the forefront throughout the year. While many Americans have yet to discover the ancient games of hurling, camogie, and Gaelic football, which have been played for thousands of years, most are familiar with derivatives soccer, field hockey, and American football.
The Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club will celebrate this proclamation with a tournament of Irish sports on March 25, 2017. Music City will play host to clubs from all across North America, from Colorado to South Carolina, and from Canada to Atlanta. The tournament is one of several taking place during the month-long Music City Irish Fest. Anyone interested in attending the tournament is encouraged to do so; the event is free of charge and family friendly. Details will soon be released on the club website.
Club membership is open to anyone over the age of eighteen (18). Any skill and fitness level are welcome; no experience with sports of any kind is required. The club furnishes all equipment for beginners, so interested parties should bring only athletic clothes and shoes, plenty of water, and excitement for a new sport.
Read the proclamation at http://tnsos.net/
