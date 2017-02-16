 
News By Tag
* Cremation Jewelry
* Pet Cremation Jewelry
* Ashes Jewelry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Del Mar
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Gather the entire family, fido included, and head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Feb 18 & 19

San Diego county residents are all invited to America's Family PetExpo. All creatures = great and small - welcome! From rabbits, cats, dogs, to exotic reptiles. Bring photos of pets that have past away. Order custom cremation ash jewelry.
 
 
Glass beads with encased ashes can be same color as your pet
Glass beads with encased ashes can be same color as your pet
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cremation Jewelry
Pet Cremation Jewelry
Ashes Jewelry

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Del Mar - California - US

DEL MAR, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- From cremation jewelry to doggie treadmills to dog-friendly selfie tools, the San Diego PetExpo has something for every dog, cat and critter lover in San Diego county.

Join professional Glass Artist, Angie Roberts at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend and bring the entire family – including the pets.

The PetExpo is being held at the Del Mar Fairground and is expected to the free draw around 18,000 people this year.  There is no admission charge and attendees can expect a varying assortment of booths — and animals, including reptiles.

For the pet owner with a desire to show off their pet, there will be a Pet Costume Contest! Each pet must wear a costume during the competition period to be eligible. Winners will be determined by audience applause as assessed by the PetExpo staff. To enter, bring your pet to the Main Stage 15 minutes prior to contest time!

Roberts can be found – with hundreds of examples of cremation jewelry she created from molten glass and cremation ashes -- at Booth 234 in the Activity Center, which is also where the Agility Arena is located.  Agility is a sport that appeals to all dog lovers - from junior handlers to senior citizens.  Agility is designed to demonstrate a dog's ability and drive to work with it's handler in a variety of situations.

Please plan to join us, rain or shine since the event is indoors,  for a very special event which celebrates the emotional bond we share with our animal friends and honors the precious memories we have with those who've passed on.  All creatures are welcome, and those attending without pets are encouraged to bring photos or keepsakes.

About Cremation Jewelry Designs

Cremation Jewelry Designs provides quality sterling silver and gold jewelry products, along with 5-star customer service. Cremation Jewelry Designs offers cremation rings, pendants, bracelet, single bead necklaces, and more. To learn more, visit http://cremationjewelrydesigns.com.

Media Contact
Amelia Painter Press
***@cremationjewelrydesigns.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cremationjewelrydesigns.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share