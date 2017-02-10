St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Awarded "Best of Houzz" for Customer Service 2017

St Louis Architect Awarded Best of Houzz

-- Schaub & Srote Architects | Planners | Interiors was recently awarded "Best Of Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading community for home remodeling and design enthusiasts. Schaub & Srote was chosen by more than 40 million monthly unique users of their homeowner-to-homeowner guide and from among more than one million active custom home building, architecture, interior design, landscape pros and other residential remodeling professionals that comprise the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016."We feel absolutely honored to receive this recognition from the Houzz community for three consecutive years. Customer service and providing the most value to clients is our top priority," says Schaub & Srote partner and architect, Robert Srote. In 2015, Schaub & Srote received "Best of Houzz" awards in two separate categories; Design and Customer Service. In 2014, Schaub & Srote received the "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Satisfaction."We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Schaub & Srote Architects,"said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses were singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."A "Best of Houzz 2017" badge was added to Schaub & Srote Architects profile as a sign of the firm's commitment to service excellence in the architecture and design industry. The badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area.Follow Schaub & Srote Architects | Planners | Interiors on Houzz:www.houzz.com/pro/schaubsrote/schaub-srote-architects-planners-interiorsAbout Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.For more information: