News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Awarded "Best of Houzz" for Customer Service 2017
"We feel absolutely honored to receive this recognition from the Houzz community for three consecutive years. Customer service and providing the most value to clients is our top priority," says Schaub & Srote partner and architect, Robert Srote. In 2015, Schaub & Srote received "Best of Houzz" awards in two separate categories; Design and Customer Service. In 2014, Schaub & Srote received the "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Satisfaction.
"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Schaub & Srote Architects,"
A "Best of Houzz 2017" badge was added to Schaub & Srote Architects profile as a sign of the firm's commitment to service excellence in the architecture and design industry. The badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area.
Follow Schaub & Srote Architects | Planners | Interiors on Houzz:
www.houzz.com/
About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;
For more information:
http://www.schaubsrote.com
Contact
Schaub & Srote Architects
***@schaubsrote.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse