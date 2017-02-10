Two Shows with One Kickstarter

Banner2

Contact

Aggy

***@teamaggy.com Aggy

End

-- Two Web series for the goal of one!Steel:A young man thrust into Lordship must raise a castle to a status befitting his family while dealing with the turmoil and unrest of his newly acquired lands. Will the ghosts of his memories lead him astray, or will they be the only thing holding him together, as his world falls apart?Adventure Man DraftedAdventure Man: Drafted is a kid-friendly web show about a Special Ops Veteran turned Superhero who has been commissioned back into his military to recover historical artifacts. In order to reach each artifact, Adventure Man must use his acrobatic abilities, action-know-how, and a little bit of luck! That being said, every Superhero still needs a sidekick; luckily, Adventure Man has two! W. B., a less than an enthusiastic partner and Driver Girl, the best driver Adventure Man knows.Together they fight the Evil Canadasack Special Forces who plan on taking the artifacts for themselves! One of whom is Adventure Man's old Commanding Officer, Captain Benedict, who is the man who taught Adventure Man everything he knows. Prepare for an enthralling story, expect explosions and fighting, and maybe learn a thing or two as we follow Adventure Man through his new Adventure.