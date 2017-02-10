 
News By Tag
* Gaming
* Machinima
* Dragon Age
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Two Shows with One Kickstarter

 
 
Banner2
Banner2
LAS VEGAS - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Two Web series for the goal of one!

Steel:

A young man thrust into Lordship must raise a castle to a status befitting his family while dealing with the turmoil and unrest of his newly acquired lands. Will the ghosts of his memories lead him astray, or will they be the only thing holding him together, as his world falls apart?

Adventure Man Drafted

Adventure Man: Drafted is a kid-friendly web show about a Special Ops Veteran turned Superhero who has been commissioned back into his military to recover historical artifacts. In order to reach each artifact, Adventure Man must use his acrobatic abilities, action-know-how, and a little bit of luck! That being said, every Superhero still needs a sidekick; luckily, Adventure Man has two! W. B., a less than an enthusiastic partner and Driver Girl, the best driver Adventure Man knows.

Together they fight the Evil Canadasack Special Forces who plan on taking the artifacts for themselves! One of whom is Adventure Man's old Commanding Officer, Captain Benedict, who is the man who taught Adventure Man everything he knows. Prepare for an enthralling story, expect explosions and fighting, and maybe learn a thing or two as we follow Adventure Man through his new Adventure.


https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1753587923/two-web-s...

Contact
Aggy
***@teamaggy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@teamaggy.com Email Verified
Tags:Gaming, Machinima, Dragon Age
Industry:Games
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share