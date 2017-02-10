News By Tag
Willis ISD Rolls Out TEAMS™ - A Complete ERP Solution
"For me, I knew there had to be a system that was 'all-in-one' and user friendly to use," said Robert Whitman, Assistant Superintendent of Human and Student Resources of Willis ISD. "It didn't make sense to have several different individual systems. We evaluated our current systems, reviewed others, and came to a consensus that we needed a change. After the presentations, we felt TEAMS offered us the best option for a complete system and we are expecting a friendly conversion. and system use. We have been working toward going completely paperless, and we felt TEAMS was more of an answer to finish out that goal. I think we are going to lose a lot of redundancy in functions we have had by going to TEAMS." I am expecting a better system of procedures, position control and efficiency as we make this transition,"
"As Willis ISD continues to grow, we are looking for systems that increase productivity and continue to improve our efficiency,"
"TEAMS™ by Prologic aims to enhance productivity and collaboration in a way that simplifies the complexities of district environments through a complete, all-in-one solution. The TEAMS™ ERP solution provides mobility, automation and an easy user-interface at a higher level of accuracy and speed. We look forward to our new partnership with Willis ISD and are eager to exceed their expectations and assist with their transition to the new system," stated Jeff Pepper, President of Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.
About Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.
Prologic is the first advanced technology solution for K-12 school district administration and student management. Prologic's Total Education Administrative Management Solution (TEAMS ERP™) seamlessly bridges the silos of finance, human resource and student information into a single, cohesive database capable of real-time reporting and simplified collaboration among district teachers, students, administrators and parents. TEAMS ERP is ideal for school districts requiring a robust, yet easy-to-use system that is highly scalable and configurable. Prologic has been solely focused on delivering intelligent software solutions to the K-12 market since 1992. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Visit us at http://ptsteams.com
Media Contact
Calvin Williams
cwilliams@ptsteams.com
