 
News By Tag
* Igaming
* Slots
* Gambling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Genesis Gaming launches bespoke slot game "Schlagermillions" exclusively for Betsson

Genesis Gaming continues their campaign of selectively exclusive content with the launch of Schlager Millions, a bespoke development for Betsson and their associated brands.
 
 
Schlagermillions
Schlagermillions
LONDON - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Genesis Gaming announces the release of its brand new game Schlagermillions exclusively for Betsson

Genesis Gaming continues their campaign of selectively exclusive content with the launch of Schlager Millions, a bespoke development for Betsson and their associated brands.

An homage to Swedish entertainment tradition, the inspiration for Schlagermillions comes from a hearty appreciation of Eurovision-esque singing competitions. Glittering pop symbols, an upbeat atmosphere, and a super cheery soundtrack await players in this HTML5 5 line, 2-way pay slot game performance of a lifetime.

When three or more Scatter Wilds hit, it's performance time! Pick a stage and a performer to determine the number of free spins and added wilds, then spin your heart out to some cheesy Europop. If you're feeling particularly lucky, hit the Gamble feature to double or triple your winnings.

"We've been very excited about this project from day one. It's been great working with the guys at Betsson and we're really pleased with the game. Schlagermillions is fun, looks great, has an earworm of a soundtrack and most importantly comes out just in time for Melodifestivalen" says James Watson, Director of European Sales & New Product Discovery at Genesis Gaming.

To find out more, visit http://gen-game.com/slot-games/schlagermillions/

Contact
James Watson
***@gen-game.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gen-game.com
Posted By:***@gen-game.com Email Verified
Tags:Igaming, Slots, Gambling
Industry:Games
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Genesis Gaming News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share