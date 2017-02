Cornerstone Hospice Chief Medical Officer to Present Dyspnea Self-Management Program

Non-pharmacologic protocol to be shared at National Partnership for Hospice Innovation Medical Affairs Forum

Contact

The CommConnection, Inc.

***@thecommconnection.com The CommConnection, Inc.

End

-- Michael Shapiro, MD, a specialist in hospice and palliative medicine and the Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care Chief Medical Officer, will present at the upcoming National Partnership for Hospice Innovation Medical Affairs Forum in Phoenix, on Wednesday, February 22.Dr. Shapiro will speak to an audience of other hospice medical directors from across the country about the organization's implementation of a non-pharmacologic management program for patients experiencing dyspnea. Cornerstone Hospice developed the protocol for patients and their caregivers to help appease the distressing symptoms associated with shortness of breath, while avoiding additional medication and/or potential transport to an emergency room.According to Dr. Shapiro, the protocol has been rolled out to all interdisciplinary care units within the organization's seven-county Central Florida region.The National Partnership for Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a collaborative of non-profit, community-integrated, hospice and palliative care providers from across the country who are committed to improving upon current best practices in hospice delivery and applying hospice principles throughout the care continuum.Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., ( https://web.cshospice.org/ ) a not-for-profit, community organization since 1984, provides comfort and care to Central Florida families experiencing life-limiting illnesses. Over 7,000 people in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties benefit from Cornerstone programs each year. Enhanced patient and family care is made possible through the generous support of individuals and groups. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.cornerstonehospice.org.