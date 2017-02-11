News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cornerstone Hospice Chief Medical Officer to Present Dyspnea Self-Management Program
Non-pharmacologic protocol to be shared at National Partnership for Hospice Innovation Medical Affairs Forum
Dr. Shapiro will speak to an audience of other hospice medical directors from across the country about the organization's implementation of a non-pharmacologic management program for patients experiencing dyspnea. Cornerstone Hospice developed the protocol for patients and their caregivers to help appease the distressing symptoms associated with shortness of breath, while avoiding additional medication and/or potential transport to an emergency room.
According to Dr. Shapiro, the protocol has been rolled out to all interdisciplinary care units within the organization's seven-county Central Florida region.
The National Partnership for Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a collaborative of non-profit, community-integrated, hospice and palliative care providers from across the country who are committed to improving upon current best practices in hospice delivery and applying hospice principles throughout the care continuum.
About Cornerstone Hospice
Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., (https://web.cshospice.org/
Contact
The CommConnection, Inc.
***@thecommconnection.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse