Cinnos Announces the Issuance of a Major Patent: The Smart Mission Critical Rack
ONTARIO, Ontario - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Cinnos Mission Critical Incorporated (Cinnos), a technology startup based in Hamilton, ON continues to demonstrate their innovation. Having introduced their data centre appliance to the world, they have now been granted a patent (No. US 9,572,276, see here for more details), for their innovative work.
The patent discloses a high-density, cost and energy-efficient integrated infrastructure within an enclosed space that enables the same level of performance and uptime as a traditional data centre. These benefits are delivered to customers for a fraction of the cost and a significantly reduced deployment time. Among other proprietary and novel aspects, the patent claims a high-density, scalable system with movable and reconfigurable subsystems, including integrated precision cooling, power inverters, fire suppression and monitored by an intelligent control system.
The benefits of the Cinnos systems are multifold. For large enterprises, it allows them a far more rapid deployment of data centers, with lower capital investments and operating costs, as well as faster revenue generation, translating into significantly higher ROI. For small and medium enterprises, Cinnos enables them for the first time to acquire their own high performance micro datacenter for a very affordable price, giving them more control of their data while eliminating any latency.
"This is a major milestone for our company, proving the novelty and usefulness of our technology and giving us a powerful competitive advantage over all the other technologies out there that claim to be modular but offer no tangible technical enabler or customer benefit" said Hussam Haroun, CEO and co-founder of Cinnos, and the inventor of the Smart Mission Critical Rack.
About Cinnos
Cinnos has developed and commercialized the world's first "data center in a box" that enables immediate deployment and a pay-as-you-grow model for data centers. Thanks to its proprietary modular design, The Cinnos SmartMCX™ enables immediate deployment of data centres for a fraction of the cost of traditional mission critical facilities thereby accelerating revenues and resulting in dramatically higher ROI. For more information, please visit http://cinnos.com
Contacts: Brook Azezew
brook.azezew@
