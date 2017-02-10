News By Tag
Palestine ISD Selects TEAMS - A Complete ERP Solution
Palestine ISD CFO, David Atkeissonstated that they decided to move forward with TEAMS because of "the cloud-based system, electronic workflow, substitute assignment capabilities, digital documentation and storage options, and the all-in-one database. It was also appealing that TEAMS is concentrated on Texas Districts only, at a reasonable price point. We're looking forward to having all of our data in one place, in a user-friendly platform."
"Palestine ISD's selection of TEAMS is affirmation that our focus on user-centric, automated solutions are providing high-level efficiencies to districts all over Texas," stated Jeff Pepper, President of Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.
About Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.
Prologic is the first advanced technology solution for K-12 school district administration and student management. Prologic's Total Education Administrative Management Solution (TEAMS ERP™) seamlessly bridges the silos of finance, human resource and student information into a single, cohesive database capable of real-time reporting and simplified collaboration among district teachers, students, administrators and parents. TEAMS ERP is ideal for school districts requiring a robust, yet easy-to-use system that is highly scalable and configurable. Prologic has been solely focused on delivering intelligent software solutions to the K-12 market since 1992. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Visit us at http://www.ptsteams.com
