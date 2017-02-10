 
Palestine ISD Selects TEAMS - A Complete ERP Solution

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Prologic Technology Systems, Inc., a K-12 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, announced today that Palestine Independent School District (PISD) has selected the TEAMS ERP solution as an integrated platform for Finance, HR/Payroll, and Student Information Systems for their district. Palestine ISD is home to Palestine High School, Palestine Junior High School, Story Intermediate School, Southside Elementary School, Northside Primary School and Washington Early Childhood Center.

Palestine ISD CFO, David Atkeissonstated that they decided to move forward with TEAMS because of "the cloud-based system, electronic workflow, substitute assignment capabilities, digital documentation and storage options, and the all-in-one database. It was also appealing that TEAMS is concentrated on Texas Districts only, at a reasonable price point. We're looking forward to having all of our data in one place, in a user-friendly platform."

"Palestine ISD's selection of TEAMS is affirmation that our focus on user-centric, automated solutions are providing high-level efficiencies to districts all over Texas," stated Jeff Pepper, President of Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.

About Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.

Prologic is the first advanced technology solution for K-12 school district administration and student management. Prologic's Total Education Administrative Management Solution (TEAMS ERP™) seamlessly bridges the silos of finance, human resource and student information into a single, cohesive database capable of real-time reporting and simplified collaboration among district teachers, students, administrators and parents. TEAMS ERP is ideal for school districts requiring a robust, yet easy-to-use system that is highly scalable and configurable. Prologic has been solely focused on delivering intelligent software solutions to the K-12 market since 1992. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Visit us at http://www.ptsteams.com

