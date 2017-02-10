PlanPlus launches the second annual Canada National Financial Planning Awards competition

PlanPlus announced the launch of the second annual PlanPlus Canada National Financial Planning Awards competition honouring top financial planners throughout Canada.

Gold Canada Awards (Transparent) - Small

Media Contact

PlanPlus Inc

Elaine Hartjes, Marketing Manager

705-324-8001

***@planplus.com PlanPlus IncElaine Hartjes, Marketing Manager705-324-8001

End

-- This year the winners of the competition will be recognized at the 15annual Canadian Institute of Financial Planners (CIFPs) conference in Ottawa, and will then move on to the PlanPlus Global Financial Planning Awards competition. The Canadian winner will then compete against planners from North and South America. The CIFPs is the founding sponsor of the Canadian competition and is once again joined in sponsorship by both the Institut Québecois de Planification Financière and the Institute of Advanced Financial Planners."There are many great financial planners in Canada who help solve their clients' financial problems every day," said Keith Costello, CIFPs President and CEO. "Unfortunately the media focus is too often on investments or products and not the value of financial planning advice. We are excited to be a founding sponsor of a competition that puts the spotlight on financial planning excellence. We congratulate PlanPlus on this initiative and encourage our membership and advisors of other associations to participate."The competition is open to all Canadian advisors who hold a recognized professional designation, are in good standing with a financial planning association or other professional body, and run their practices using a fiduciary standard. Planners must submit a real client's plan, which is redacted to protect client confidentiality . An international panel of expert judges will review submitted plans to determine which one created the greatest value for the client. In doing so they evaluate over twenty aspects of each plan."This is the fifth year PlanPlus has sponsored the Global Financial Planning awards with a competition in Europe, Asia and the Americas," said John Page, Chairperson and Head Adjudicator of the Canada and Global Financial Planning Awards. "Since 2015 we have felt it was important to recognize the outstanding talent in our own backyard, and provide Canadian advisors the opportunity to compete in a competition that's exclusively Canadian. Not surprisingly Canadian CFPprofessionals have placed in the top three for the Americas global region every year, winning it twice."In the financial planning professional today, it's too easy to get caught up in the noise and distraction of regulatory change," said 2016 Canada and Global Awards winner Conrad Toner of True North Retirement Counsel. "These issues are important, but they can take our attention away from helping Canadians live better financial lives through professional advice and planning.""The PlanPlus competition last year helped me focus on identifying the true value that I bring to clients," said Toner. "While this was personally rewarding, from a business perspective it allowed me to more clearly articulate my value proposition to clients and prospects. I highly recommend that anyone who is serious about financial planning enter this great competition. You might just win, but at the very least you're sure to learn something of value about yourself in the process."To find out more about the PlanPlus Canada Financial Planning Awards visit the awards website at