LEAP Bolstering Tomorrow's Global Promise

Visiting schools and interacting with South African youth, LEAP bolsters the promise for a brighter tomorrow around the globe.

Dr. Lawrence provides books to 400 students at Khayelithsha Special School.

-- Education and youth mentorship are two of the most prominent focuses of Dr. Clayton Lawrence and the two LEAP organizations he has established in Washington D.C. Growing up in a family that placed an undeniable value on the importance of education, Dr. Lawrence and his employees have committed thousands of hours, provided hundreds of resources, and allocated significant financial support for D.C. youth and youth programs since 2007. The impact that Dr. Lawrence has made in the lives of so many D.C. students has been undeniable, and as he continues to look for ways to advance the support of educational initiatives around the world, Dr. Lawrence took the time to visit local students while in South Africa.Khayelitsha Special School, located in Cape Town, South Africa dedicates itself to accommodating children with multiple disabilities. Their students, primarily challenged with learning disabilities, often have secondary diagnoses such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy and developmental delays. After a kind greeting, Dr. Lawrence presented each of its 400 learners ranging from 6 to 18 year olds with writing tablet books and pencils today at a school assembly."There are so many countries around the world that are unable to provide the same access to education for their citizens, and as such, this is an area that I, and the LEAP organizations, must seek to bolster support for wherever we go," Dr. Lawrence stated."Children are our future, no matter where we are in the world. Empowering, guiding, and mentoring youth globally helps secure a brighter future and brighter tomorrow in a world that desperately needs that promise. Education remains the key to unlocking that promise and I have been refocused, in my time here, on how I can be more actively involved in global education initiatives and mentorship opportunities."To learn more about Dr. Clayton Lawrence, LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, please visit www.leap4staffing.com and www.leapfoundationdc.org.