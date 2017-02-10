News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
911 Restoration Opens Three New Locations Across The Country
911 Restoration of Lake Charles
Bobby Couvillion is the type of guy who recognizes trouble and works to help whoever he can. When Louisiana flooded, Bobby desperately tried to help contractors repair the damaged homes and businesses. Then, he called 911 Restoration.
Mr. Couvillion is now the generous owner of 911 Restoration of Lake Charles. Next time Louisiana floods, Bobby will be there with a smile and the knowledge to save the day.
911 Restoration of Central Illinois
Alex and Aaron Peters are a father and son team that decided to open 911 Restoration of Central Illinois in the capital city, Springfield. They plan to create a legacy for their family while helping their community recover from heavy storms.
The family already has strong community ties, including participating with the Boys and Girls club and aiding intellectual disability organizations. They look forward to offering their kind-hearted, professional restoration to their neighbors.
911 Restoration of Kansas City
Brad Turner has over 20 years of experience in the restoration industry, and his partner at 911 Restoration of Kansas City, Linda Kilpatrick shows the heart of the operation.
Brad started as a carpet cleaner and took the natural progression into the water damage restoration industry. He is now IICRC certified in water, fire, mold, and many other disaster restoration services.
Linda helps many local organizations and decided to join Brad after volunteering to help in home repairs and seeing the emotional damage that flooded basements and storms bring. These two together make a strong team to bring a fresh start to their customers.
If you are in one of these areas, or close to any one of our 65 other locations throughout the United States and Canada, call 911 Restoration for fast, quality restoration services and a fresh start that will bring positive changes throughout any negative situations.
Janny Tran
911 Restoration
PH: 888-243-6653
7721 Densmore Ave,
Van Nuys, CA
United States 91406
For franchising opportunities, visit: http://www.911restorationfranchise.com/
Contact
Janny Tran
***@911restorationinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse