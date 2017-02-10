News By Tag
SDFI®-TeleMedicine Tames Forensic Ultraviolet Light Waves For Attendees At Upcoming CHIA Conference
However, when SDFI®-TeleMedicine introduces their Contrast Camera System at the 48th California Homicide Investigators Association (CHIA) Annual Training Conference, from February 28th through March 2nd, 2017, to be held at Palms Casino in Las Vegas, there will be no doubt that what will be showcased will hardly be a terracotta figurine.
CHIA members and exhibitors come together annually for one of the largest gatherings of homicide investigators, crime scene technicians, forensic investigators, criminal prosecutors and District Attorney Investigators in the U.S. This year when they visit SDFI's booth, they will behold the wonders of forensic photography with the use of ultraviolet light, or, what SDFI likes to call it, "The Ultraviolet Dark®".
The Contrast SDFI Camera System is a relatively new kid on the (forensic) block, having just debuted in April, 2015, but already fellow law enforcement agencies, medical and legal professionals across the country utilize it in crime scenes, homicide and sexual assault investigations. The system works in tandem with its included ultraviolet contrast light, which allows examiners and investigators to capture high-resolution, court-ready .RAW and .JPG images and mp4 video of substances such as sperm, semen and urine in the ultraviolet light spectrum. However, since SDFI offers a complete "Shoot, Store, Send" system, the magic does not end there...
Once images and video are captured, the System's Image Management Software allows users to encrypt their files, using AES 256-bit encryption, then to store the files on their own computers or networks. When ready, users can then utilize the SDFI File Portal to securely send their files electronically to anyone in the world. Recipients do not need SDFI's software to access the sent files and videos.
"We are really looking forward to introducing the Contrast SDFI Camera System to CHIA Conference participants,"
System, and hopefully they'll go a step further and see how they can effectively apply the use of our System to their own investigations."
SDFI also offers a Standard SDFI Camera System – their original "Shoot, Store, Send" solution, which captures pictures and video in the visible light spectrum. Besides the Contrast and Standard SDFI Camera Systems, they offer a "Store and Send System" as its own product, where again, users encrypt and store documents and photos on their own networks and computers, then electronically send them to recipients.
Standard and Contrast "Add-Ons" – further product options - allow current SDFI clients to build their own SDFI System environments. SDFI's Image Management Software – which is included with every SDFI Camera System– allows users to view their photos with SDFI Forensic Software tools like the SDFI Negative Invert Filter. When utilized, this filter helps to see subtle details in an image that would otherwise be missed. The software's Loupe Tool, enables the System user to see an area of interest at one-hundred percent, allowing for incredible detailed viewing.
SDFI®-TeleMedicine, which was founded in 2001, provides forensic photodocumentation products, education, services and support to medical, legal professionals who assist with the reduction and elimination of physical violence throughout the world.
For more information, visit www.sdfi.com.
Julie Steeper
e&m@sdfi.com
