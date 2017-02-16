News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ConvergePoint's Office 365 Policy Management Add-In Selected By Non-Profit Nursing Organization
"We're excited to help our new client streamline its policy and procedure management process with our Microsoft Office 365 Add-In," said ConvergePoint's Chief Technology Architect Aju Koshy.
Established over a decade ago, the Arkansas-based non-profit nursing and rehabilitation organization provides healthcare to those in need of long-term care and short-term rehabilitation.
Founded in 2002, ConvergePoint is the leading compliance management software provider on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. With five products: Policy Management Software, Contract Management Software, Investigation Case Management Software, Conflict of Interest Software and Employee Health and Safety Training Management Software, ConvergePoint serves healthcare, financial, energy and utilities, manufacturing and retail organizations in more than 35 states across the U.S. ConvergePoint also features Microsoft Office 365 Add-Ins, including the Policy Management version discussed here. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products, please visit http://www.convergepoint.com.
Contact
ConvergePoint
***@convergepoint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2017