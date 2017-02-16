 
News By Tag
* Compliance
* Non-profit
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

ConvergePoint's Office 365 Policy Management Add-In Selected By Non-Profit Nursing Organization

 
HOUSTON - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- ConvergePoint, a leading provider of compliance and policy management software solutions, proudly announces the addition of a non-profit nursing and rehabilitation organization to its growing list of clients including small, medium and Enterprise customers across Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Defense and Government.

"We're excited to help our new client streamline its policy and procedure management process with our Microsoft Office 365 Add-In," said ConvergePoint's Chief Technology Architect Aju Koshy.

Established over a decade ago, the Arkansas-based non-profit nursing and rehabilitation organization provides healthcare to those in need of long-term care and short-term rehabilitation.

Founded in 2002, ConvergePoint is the leading compliance management software provider on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. With five products: Policy Management Software, Contract Management Software, Investigation Case Management Software, Conflict of Interest Software and Employee Health and Safety Training Management Software, ConvergePoint serves healthcare, financial, energy and utilities, manufacturing and retail organizations in more than 35 states across the U.S. ConvergePoint also features Microsoft Office 365 Add-Ins, including the Policy Management version discussed here. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products, please visit http://www.convergepoint.com.

Contact
ConvergePoint
***@convergepoint.com
End
Source:
Email:***@convergepoint.com Email Verified
Tags:Compliance, Non-profit, Healthcare
Industry:Software
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2017
Converge Point PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share