 
News By Tag
* Edtech
* Education
* Language
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Storyboard That Goes Global Launching New Languages!

Online Storyboard, Comic, and Graphic Organizer Create Now Available in Seven Languages
 
 
Storyboard That in Seven Different Languages
Storyboard That in Seven Different Languages
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Edtech
* Education
* Language

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Features

BOSTON - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Storyboard That is now available in 7 different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, and German! As Storyboard That keeps growing and evolving, now the storyboard creator, articles, and teacher guides can all be consumed in their native language. These are the first steps in the company's plan to roll out to even more languages in 2017.

Storyboard That is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "By creating a fun tool to improve how people communicate, we strive to do the world a service and make it a better place. We truly believe that by making it easier for people to describe ideas, user flows, basic processes, and anything else they want, people will be more willing to spend the time to do it. Now more people across the world can storyboard to explain ideas and communicate more effectively."

With over 2,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an engaging and enjoyable program in the classroom, business, and personal use. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from.

Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM. As its newest feature, Storyboard That is pleased to announce that it is now available in 7 different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, and German.

About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/) empowers users to create storyboards and graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers (http://www.freetech4teachers.com/2016/05/storyboard-that-...), Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.

Contact
Kate Hassey
***@storyboardthat.com
End
Source:
Email:***@storyboardthat.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2017
Storyboard That News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share