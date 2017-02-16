News By Tag
Storyboard That Goes Global Launching New Languages!
Online Storyboard, Comic, and Graphic Organizer Create Now Available in Seven Languages
Storyboard That is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "By creating a fun tool to improve how people communicate, we strive to do the world a service and make it a better place. We truly believe that by making it easier for people to describe ideas, user flows, basic processes, and anything else they want, people will be more willing to spend the time to do it. Now more people across the world can storyboard to explain ideas and communicate more effectively."
With over 2,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an engaging and enjoyable program in the classroom, business, and personal use. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from.
Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM. As its newest feature, Storyboard That is pleased to announce that it is now available in 7 different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, and German.
About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/
