New York City Offices Complemented with Fashionable, Durable Banker Wire Mesh in Elevator Cabs
High-Traffic, High-Style Elevators Rely on Versatile Woven Wire Mesh
A total of four elevators were redesigned and clad with Banker Wire's DF-6 stainless steel woven metal mesh (http://bankerwire.com/
Three of the four elevators are for passengers, while one is specifically for freight deliveries. The mesh was an ideal material for all four elevators because it could provide simultaneous style and durability for the high-traffic passenger cabs and high-impact freight cab.
In addition, the appearance of Banker Wire's DF-6 mesh pattern (http://bankerwire.com/
"We keep Banker mesh in our material library, and it's our first choice when it comes to products of this kind," says Rachel Goldfarb, Senior Designer for LB Architects. "Inside 589 5th Avenue, we needed a modern elevator cladding that complemented both the existing building lobby and redesigned tenant corridors while holding up to heavy traffic by both visitors and freight deliveries."
The end result is a rejuvenated classic Manhattan building with beautiful tenant spaces that reflect the beautiful products they sell – backed up by the classic strength of Banker Wire mesh.
"Banker more than met our needs, providing a sleek stainless steel mesh with the right look, texture, and performance,"
The elevator cab redesign inside 589 5th Avenue was completed in December 2016. The project team included project architect Gabe Feldman, LB Architects, P.C., New York, NY; General Contractor The OMARA Organization, Inc., New York, NY; and elevator designer and fabricator United Cabs, Inc., Jamaica, NY.
What is Pre-Crimped Woven Wire Mesh?
Pre-crimped woven wire mesh is constructed of individual wires that are crimped prior to
being woven together on a loom. Pre-crimping the wires provides a much higher degree of control during the weaving process. This allows for far more intricate and interesting patterns, as well as unique customization, to meet the vision of the designer. Banker Wire has refined and innovated its crimping process more than any other manufacturer, delivering more than 8,000 different spacing, diameter, and crimp combinations, plus endless customization options. As a result, Banker can make any woven wire mesh pattern imaginable – manufactured to spec for any project type.
For more images and information about Banker Wire's DF-6 mesh pattern, visit: http://bankerwire.com/
About Banker Wire: Banker Wire is the world's leading manufacturer of woven and welded wire mesh for architectural and industrial applications. With the most modern and productive mill in the U.S., Banker Wire provides custom-weaved material for any aesthetic on any scale – from intricate design highlights to expansive building facades. Banker Wire's investment in its people and equipment provides its customers with innovative and value-based products that solve problems and exceed expectations. For more information, call 1-800-523-6772 or visit www.bankerwire.com.
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
