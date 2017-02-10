 
Public invited to Inspiration's 20 Mile House grand opening Feb. 23

AURORA, Colo. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you curious about all the buzz surrounding Toll Brothers' new 55+ active adult community in Inspiration?

Plan to attend the Feb. 23 Grand Opening (4-7 p.m.) of the community's 20 Mile House, the 8,000-sq. ft. action-packed social hub. Prospective home buyers can tour model homes and get a sneak peek at everything offered at Inspiration's newest amenity. The 20-Mile House Grand Opening event will feature local farm-to-table catered bites, craft beer, cooking demos, yoga demonstration in the fitness center, and entertainment.

The 20 Mile House features a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, large banquet/event room and café. Outdoors, residents will enjoy a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce and pickle ball.

Toll Brothers at Inspiration offers home buyers the best of everything in this master-planned community--from a choice of 14 stunning, single-family, ranch floor plans across three home collections to outstanding amenities. The community also boasts breathtaking views and the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport.

"Buyers love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies and relaxation," says David Foster, sales manager. "If buyers want a quick move-in date, we have several move-in ready homes available."

The Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. From E-470,take Exit 9 (Gartrell Road). Head south on South Gartrell Road 1-1/10 miles to Inspiration Lane. Turn right onto Inspiration Lane and travel 400 feet to South Winnipeg Court. Turn right onto South Winnipeg Court, and the sales center and models will be on your left.

For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com (https://www.tollbrothers.com/CO/Toll_Brothers_at_Inspiration) or call 303-708-1856.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 19 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In FORTUNE Magazine's 2016 Survey of The World's Most Admired Companies®* Toll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder Worldwide.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

Contact
Laurie W Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Source:Toll Brothers Colorado
Email:***@prexperts.com Email Verified
Tags:Toll Brothers at Inspiration
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Aurora - Colorado - United States
