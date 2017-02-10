News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dentist in Pasadena Walnut Hill Dental Group Named 2016 Top Dentist by LA Magazine
For over 20 years, Walnut Hill Dental Group has been providing the Pasadena community with affordable, quality dental care. Making sure you get the comfortable, gentle, and painless treatments you deserve is our number one goal, and we won't settle
This is the second consecutive year that Dr. Stender has received this recognition by Los Angeles Magazine.
Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena have been a fixture in the Southern California oral health community for more than three decades. He is passionate about patient care, cutting-edge dental technology and advancement as well as continuing education.
Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena specializes in non-invasive comprehensive, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry using state-of-the-
In addition to Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena's selection in Los Angeles Magazine's 2016 Southern California's Top Dentists list, he was also named one of America's Best Dentists in 2015 and added to the Registry of Business Excellence(TM)
For over 20 years, Pasadena Dentist http://www.dentalpracticepasadena.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse