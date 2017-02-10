 
Dentist in Pasadena Walnut Hill Dental Group Named 2016 Top Dentist by LA Magazine

For over 20 years, Walnut Hill Dental Group has been providing the Pasadena community with affordable, quality dental care. Making sure you get the comfortable, gentle, and painless treatments you deserve is our number one goal, and we won't settle
 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena in Pasadena, CA has been named one of "2016 Southern California's Top Dentists" by Los Angeles Magazine, appearing in the January 2016 issue.

This is the second consecutive year that Dr. Stender has received this recognition by Los Angeles Magazine.

Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena have been a fixture in the Southern California oral health community for more than three decades. He is passionate about patient care, cutting-edge dental technology and advancement as well as continuing education.

Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena specializes in non-invasive comprehensive, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry using state-of-the-art dental technology, such as lasers and microscopes. Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena is also a TruDental certified pain management specialist, providing treatment for headaches and migraines, TMJ disorders, head and neck pain.

In addition to Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena's selection in Los Angeles Magazine's 2016 Southern California's Top Dentists list, he was also named one of America's Best Dentists in 2015 and added to the Registry of Business Excellence(TM) by American Registry. Recognition plaques are proudly displayed in the patient reception area at Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena in Pasadena CA.

For over 20 years, Pasadena Dentist http://www.dentalpracticepasadena.com/ has been providing the Pasadena community with affordable, quality dental care. Making sure you get the comfortable, gentle, and painless treatments you deserve is our number one goal, and we won't settle for anything less. Our entire team is here to care for you and your smile. Check our what your neighbors are saying about our dental services below.
Source:Walnut Hills Dental Group Pasadena
