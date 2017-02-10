News By Tag
Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Cyndi Cresswell Cook Prepares to Release Her Third Album
"As always -- Die-Hard Fans and Newbie Fans are brimming with anticipation over the upcoming album release from Cyndi Cresswell Cook"
Cresswell Cook's records all come with a personal theme. Everything she writes about is usually something she has experienced or is of a personal nature to her. Wednesday is no exception. The upcoming single and title track from the full length album comes with a back story recalling something she experienced many years ago concerning her brother. When asked the meaning of the song, Cyndi replied with a brief anecdote. She began ……….
"Years ago, my older brother was trying to come out of the closet to me. He started in a round-a-bout way, saying that there was a roller skating rink near his apartment that had a gay night every Wednesday. He announced that he roller skated on Wednesdays, figuring that I would catch on. I didn't; he always had lots of girlfriends and girls always flirted with him. I said, So, you're gay on Wednesdays, just so you can roller skate? No, he answered, Not just Wednesdays, I'm gay every day of the week. Okay, then I got it, lol".
Wednesday, the title track and first single from the album will be released shortly after the album drops and will be available on CDbaby, iTunes, and Amazon. This particular song was chosen for the first single from the album for obvious reasons. It essentially tells the root story of how the CD came about. And, once again, it reflects a personal experience. Cresswell Cook's lyrics are genuine and very close to her heart. The instrumentation in her recordings is forthright and perfect for setting the stage for the overall song. It is difficult not to recognize one of Cyndi's songs after the first few bars are played.
The songs on Wednesday are rock guitar-rich, and are complemented beautifully by the sound of the Hammond B-3 gingerly pumped through the infamous Leslie Cabinet. It's driving and it plummets, oscillates, and wails, while Cyndi relaxes and coerces between the cherished and the wanton temperament, the ravening body and the lofty soul. Wednesday truly is a masterpiece and not one for the faint of heart nor is it for one with a highly pretentious nature. If you find yourself bordering on the hoity-toity -- then this album may not be for you.
Songs like track #2 "Come home" demonstrate the honest interpretations of the writer while "Zombies Save" with its 50's like rock style brings home the down home feel. The smooth, melodic, and easy flow of "Gives You the Shivers" changes the feel of the record for a few moments to a dreamy state. "Chunka Change" offers a bluesy feel, further demonstrating the versatility of the album and her writing technique. With a Stairway to Heaven like introduction, "The Chosen One" similar to "Gives You the Shivers" presents with a dreamy heartfelt and well-constructed feel. "Blue Patterned Dress" is a circus-like happy and bright song, which tells the story of the blue patterned dress. The combination of melodic guitars and organ introduce "Pressed Diamonds" an anthem-like tune that easily captures the listener's attention. Beginning with a march-like drum interlude, "Zombie Halloween" with its great sound effects tells a story of zombies on Halloween. Rounding out this incredible album is "Down Monterey", a keyboard driven and intelligent blend of multi-instrumentation with some spoken lyrics.
All and all – Cresswell Cook once again shows the multi-talent she is known for. In this record she most certainly does not disappoint. As is, her emblematic career ethic, Cyndi is currently in the studio writing and recording her fourth album. "Wednesday"
The Music Video for Wednesday can be found on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/
Purchase the album by following this link:
https://www.cdbaby.com/
Track Listing:
1. Wednesday
2. Come Home
3. Zombies Save
4. Gives You the Shivers
5. Chunka Change
6. The Chosen One
7. Blue Patterned Dress
8. Pressed Diamonds
9. Zombie Halloween
10. Down Monterey
Media Inquiries
PR.cyndicresswellcook@
PH: 1.888.242.9331
End
