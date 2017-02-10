News By Tag
Gene McCullough of PYA Awarded CIPP/US Designation by IAPP
Eugene McCullough, Esq., Title Industry Service Director at PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates), has earned the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States designation through the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
"Gene received this designation as the result of successfully having met the stringent standards of professional education and testing for privacy and data protection,"
The global standard in privacy certification, the CIPP designation conveys robust experience in U.S. private-sector privacy laws and regulations, as well as an understanding of the legal requirements for the responsible transfer of sensitive personal data to/from the U.S., the European Union, and other jurisdictions.
"I could not be more honored to join the ranks of more than 10,000 professionals worldwide who hold this or other IAPP certifications,"
In addition to receiving the CIPP designation, McCullough holds the distinction of National Title Professional, an honor he achieved from the American Land Title Association (ALTA) in 2016. A 35-year title industry veteran, McCullough has served in numerous roles including past president of the Tennessee Land Title Association (TNLTA), president of a full-service title insurance agency, regional president of a national title underwriter, and president of two regional title insurance underwriters. He is a long-standing member of ALTA and the TNLTA, where he chairs the Committee on Pre-Licensing Education.
McCullough also is a published author of "Principles of Title Insurance—Tennessee,"
About PYA
For over three decades, PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates, P.C.), a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges. In addition to serving the healthcare and financial institutions industries, PYA serves the title industry with a comprehensive list of offerings, including: ALTA Best Practices implementation and assessment; strategic planning; mergers and acquisitions;
PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA is ranked 91st by INSIDE Public Accounting's "Top 100" Largest Accounting Firms. PYA affiliate companies offer clients world-class data analytics, professional real estate development and advisory resources, comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies, wealth management and retirement plan administration, and business transitions consulting.
PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit http://www.pyabestpractices.com.
