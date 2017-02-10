 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Gene McCullough of PYA Awarded CIPP/US Designation by IAPP

Eugene McCullough, Esq., Title Industry Service Director at PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates), has earned the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States designation through the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
 
 
Gene McCullough
Gene McCullough
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- PYA, a national management consulting and accounting firm, is pleased to announce that Title Industry Service Director Eugene McCullough has earned the ANSI-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) credential through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).  Highly sought and internationally recognized, the CIPP distinction is the world's first broad-based global privacy and data protection program.

"Gene received this designation as the result of successfully having met the stringent standards of professional education and testing for privacy and data protection," said PYA's Managing Principal of Audit & Assurance Services Mike Shamblin.  "Having an independently recognized privacy professional on our team strongly augments the level of assurance we can provide clients."

The global standard in privacy certification, the CIPP designation conveys robust experience in U.S. private-sector privacy laws and regulations, as well as an understanding of the legal requirements for the responsible transfer of sensitive personal data to/from the U.S., the European Union, and other jurisdictions.

"I could not be more honored to join the ranks of more than 10,000 professionals worldwide who hold this or other IAPP certifications," said McCullough.  "In today's world of technological threat, protecting the sensitive data and information of our clients is paramount."

In addition to receiving the CIPP designation, McCullough holds the distinction of National Title Professional, an honor he achieved from the American Land Title Association (ALTA) in 2016.  A 35-year title industry veteran, McCullough has served in numerous roles including past president of the Tennessee Land Title Association (TNLTA), president of a full-service title insurance agency, regional president of a national title underwriter, and president of two regional title insurance underwriters.  He is a long-standing member of ALTA and the TNLTA, where he chairs the Committee on Pre-Licensing Education.

McCullough also is a published author of "Principles of Title Insurance—Tennessee,"  "Tennessee Pre-Licensing Education Manual (2015)," and an online 400+ question test center.  Further, the PYA Title Industry Blog, to which McCullough regularly contributes, has been featured multiple times on the Top 10 Lawyer Blog List for LexBlog's "Real Lawyers Have Blogs."

--

About PYA

For over three decades, PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates, P.C.), a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges.  In addition to serving the healthcare and financial institutions industries, PYA serves the title industry with a comprehensive list of offerings, including:  ALTA Best Practices implementation and assessment; strategic planning; mergers and acquisitions; tax compliance; and regulatory compliance.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA is ranked 91st by INSIDE Public Accounting's "Top 100" Largest Accounting Firms.  PYA affiliate companies offer clients world-class data analytics, professional real estate development and advisory resources, comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies, wealth management and retirement plan administration, and business transitions consulting.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa.  For more information, please visit http://www.pyabestpractices.com.

Contact
Mike Levesque, Sr. Dir. of Business Strategy
Rachel Martin, Marketing Coordinator
***@pyapc.com
Source:PYA
Email:***@pyapc.com Email Verified
Tags:Title Industry, Privacy, CIPP designation
Industry:Security
Location:Knoxville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Awards
