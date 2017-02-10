News By Tag
Suzanne and Bob Witenhafer Earn Prestigious Industry Certification
Local marketing professionals earn Bachelor of Advertising Specialty Information (BASI)
"We were motivated to pursue this highly regarded certification to stay at the forefront of our industry," Suzanne Witenhafer said. "Now, we have gained even more marketing knowledge and insights that we can pass on to our clients to help them develop comprehensive and effective campaigns and business solutions."
As BASI holders, Suzanne and Bob Witenhafer are now recognized as industry experts who can thoroughly understand and navigate the promotional products marketplace, develop effective marketing campaigns and foster solid relationships with their colleagues that will help them flourish in the industry. In order to receive their certification, Suzanne and Bob Witenhafer had to complete a variety of ASI education courses, participate in qualified Keynotes and ASI Shows and pass a final comprehensive examination. To maintain certification, they will continue to participate in ongoing training.
"We developed this program to arm ASI members with the skills they need to out-think, outperform and out-service their competition,"
Proforma Arrow Solutions provides brand management, packaging and HR program solutions for their customers. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. Their proven solutions have helped customers achieve their goals in a variety of areas.
For more information on Proforma Arrow Solutions, please visit ProformaArrowSolutions.Proforma.com (http://proformaarrowsolutions.proforma.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.
