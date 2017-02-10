News By Tag
GoSolar NH Launches Statewide Solar Power Program, Discover Solar NH
New program from GoSolar NH allows New Hampshire residents to easily acquire solar panel arrays for homes and businesses.
The idea behind Discover Solar NH is to provide informational town hall style meetings in an array of different venues for towns and communities that are interested in learning more about the benefits of adopting solar power through the implementation of solar panel arrays for energy needs. Through these town engagements the service portion of the program will be defined with a start and end date in which residents can decide if the solution best fits their needs and situation. The final cost will be determined by the amount of interest garnered throughout the adoption time frame.
"We are very excited to be working closely with communities throughout the state," said GoSolar NH and Discover Solar NH co-founder, Jake Ottolini. "These workshops enable us to connect with community members on a more personable level and answer any questions or concerns they may have regarding solar. Our goal is to get New Hampshire more in tune to the benefits of going solar and utilizing sustainable, clean energy solutions on a personal and business level. The benefits of doing so are vast. Getting discussions going in communities and amongst neighbors, family, and friends is a great way to set the state on course to create more affordable, green powered energy."
To start, Discover Solar NH is set to present in Northwood, Rochester, Mount Washington Valley, and Barrington, New Hampshire. For more information on the meetings and the initiative as a whole, visit: www.discoversolarnh.com. Click the "Events" tab to view all of the upcoming meeting dates throughout the state.
About Discover Solar NH
Discover Solar NH offers a competitively priced program that enables homeowners, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire the ability to purchase their very own solar panel array, which empowers the owner to harness the energy of the sun to fulfill their electricity usage needs.
For more information visit: www.discoversolarnh.com
