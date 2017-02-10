 
Three Luxury Designations are the Latest Coup for Real Estate Star Marnie Bennett

 
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It's been an eventful season for notable Ottawa real estate broker and commentator Marnie Bennett. The inspirational entrepreneur and media personality has long possessed an enviable knowledge of the luxury real estate market. Now she's been recognized for her expertise with the bestowing of not one, but three, prestigious international Luxury Designations.

For both her understanding of the intricacies of this specialized market, and for her sheer luxury sales numbers, Marnie has been designated both a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and a member of the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Million Dollar Guild.

"Real estate professionals who have earned admittance to the Million Dollar Guild have specific upper-tier market knowledge, understand the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers and are experts in their respective markets," according to Amanda Hammer, Director of Membership at the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing.

In addition, Marnie has entered the chronicles of real estate distinction as a member of the coveted Who's Who of Luxury Real Estate, a company that comprises only the top high-end real estate professionals worldwide, representing properties in over 68 countries. For more than a quarter-century, glossy editions of the Who's Who magazine have graced the coffee tables of high-end clientele. Even more tellingly, the company website www.luxuryrealestate.com has traffic surpassing that of both Christie's and Sotheby's.

"It's gratifying to receive this kind of recognition for something I feel so passionate about," says Marnie. "Luxury properties are a niche market, and I take a lot of pride in having made a name for myself within that niche. When clients are looking to spend significant sums on a home – or a home away from home, as is often the case – I believe they want to be taken care of by someone with a strong luxury background; someone who's both detail-oriented and who looks at things from an investment perspective."

The new designations are just part of a remarkable run of success for Marnie, who has been busier than ever with several far-reaching projects. These include the exciting recent launch of the book "Ignite Your Life: The World's Leading Entrepreneurs and Professionals Reveal Their Secrets to Ignite Your Health, Wealth and Success". Featured alongside other champions in their respective fields, Marnie was honoured to tell her story with co-writer Brian Tracy. In sharing personal insights gleaned while on the journey of building her own brand, Marnie hopes to help readers to find the spark they need to achieve their deepest aspirations.

Yet another jewel in the Bennett crown is the upcoming U.S. opening of brokerage Bennett Property Shop Realty International. This project will see Marnie's vision expanding to Miami, Florida, where the Bennett Pros will be working closely alongside Heafey Groupe on a pair of stunning, upscale ocean front condo projects.

In keeping with Marnie's specialization in luxury real estate, The Bentley Edgewater in central Miami is nothing if not decadent with luxury suites priced from $329,000 to $2.75 million USD. In Fort Lauderdale, Bennett's brokerage will be collaborating on The Conrad Hotel and Residences, a high-end, high-profile condominium-hotel hybrid that occupies a gorgeous stretch of beachfront property with luxury suites priced from $343,000 to $3 million USD.

Between her new designations, her new book and her new international ventures, Marnie Bennett has sparked her year off in a beautiful way.

About Marnie Bennett and the Bennett Property Shop Realty

Broker, team leader, founder, and shining-star, Marnie Bennett is an award-winning marketer who is one of Canada's most highly-regarded Real Estate marketing and sales consultants. Her team of 20 elite sales representatives routinely go above and beyond the call of duty. Buying, selling, investing or marketing; residential or commercial; new construction or resale properties: wherever your interests lie, the Bennett Pros have the expertise. The team's sales volume speaks for itself, with over 10,000 homes sold for top dollar since 1994 and over $3.6 billion in residential sales.

More information at http://www.bennettpros.com

Cara Beach, Marketing Director
***@bennettpros.com
