February 2017





CosmetBeauty Updates Home Laser Hair Removal Reviews Section for 2017

 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CosmetBeauty.com has updated its reviews section to better help customers who are searching for home laser hair removal devices. The update has come in two parts:

The reviews now aggregate score from various sites across the internet resulting in a more balanced product representation.

Additionally the reviews selection has been updated with the latest devices up to 2017, along with a new interface to allow easier browsing of the reviews portion of the site.

About the update, site owner Sara James said:

"Many sites out there designed to help consumers provide completely biased overly positive information. I hope the new and updated reviews portion of CosmetBeauty will provide the facts and data to assist the decision making process.

New devices will be added to the reviews section in the future as they become available. The world of home based beauty technology is constantly changing with companies such as Tria, Remmington and Silk'n always developing - it's something we aim to stay on top of."

The new reviews page can be found here:

http://cosmetbeauty.com/home-laser-hair-removal-reviews/
