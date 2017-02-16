Webinar – How a Healthcare System Made an Online Physician Ratings and Reviews Program a Reality

Providence Health & Services presents strategies for implementing a transparency initiative to influence consumers searching for a provider.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Healthcare

* Technology

* Marketing Industry:

* Health Location:

* McLean - Virginia - US Subject:

* Events

Media Contact

Michiko Morales (For Binary Fountain)

Gabriel Marketing Group

571-455-9996

michim@gabrielmarketing.com Michiko Morales (For Binary Fountain)Gabriel Marketing Group571-455-9996

End

-- The webinar "will feature executives from Providence Health & Services who will share their insights on how to leverage patient experience surveys and utilize a transparency technology solution to publish trusted reviews that can help guide patients seeking a physician. Binary Fountain (http://www.binaryfountain.com/), a leading provider of patient feedback management solutions, is sponsoring the webinar and it will be hosted online by Society for Healthcare Strategy & Marketing Development (SHSMD), the premier organization for those responsible for strategy development and implementation in healthcare organizations.In this webcast, you'll learn:• Strategies for planning and managing transparency initiatives• How patient comments can increase SEO for provider pages•Best practices for reviewing and publishing survey data to physicians' profile pages•Steps to gaining buy-in from physiciansOnline Webcast: How to Make an Online Physician Ratings and Reviews Program a RealityDate: Wednesday, February 22, 2017; 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ESTCost: Free for members and non-membersFor more information and to RSVP, please visit:, MD - Medical Director of Innovation at Providence St. Joseph Health. With more than 15 years of industry experience, Dr. Mishara evaluates technology solutions to enhance care delivery and the provider and patient experience.Associate Vice President of Marketing at Providence Health & Services. With more than 16 years of experience, Jennings oversees campaign development and marketing strategy to drive strategic goals and objectives for healthcare systems.Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain.The Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD), a personal membership group of the American Hospital Association, is the largest and most prominent voice and resource for healthcare provider-based planners, marketers, and communications/public relations practitioners nationwide. SHSMD hosts the largest and most comprehensive annual conference, with over 1000 attendees. More than 4,500 healthcare strategy professionals have chosen to become members of SHSMD, reflecting the organization's singular status in the field.