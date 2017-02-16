News By Tag
Webinar – How a Healthcare System Made an Online Physician Ratings and Reviews Program a Reality
Providence Health & Services presents strategies for implementing a transparency initiative to influence consumers searching for a provider.
In this webcast, you'll learn:
• Strategies for planning and managing transparency initiatives
• How patient comments can increase SEO for provider pages
•Best practices for reviewing and publishing survey data to physicians' profile pages
•Steps to gaining buy-in from physicians
WHERE & WHEN:
Online Webcast: How to Make an Online Physician Ratings and Reviews Program a Reality
Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2017; 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost: Free for members and non-members
For more information and to RSVP, please visit:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/
WHO:
Sunita Mishara, MD - Medical Director of Innovation at Providence St. Joseph Health. With more than 15 years of industry experience, Dr. Mishara evaluates technology solutions to enhance care delivery and the provider and patient experience.
Karina Jennings - Associate Vice President of Marketing at Providence Health & Services. With more than 16 years of experience, Jennings oversees campaign development and marketing strategy to drive strategic goals and objectives for healthcare systems.
About Binary Fountain
Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain.
About SHSMD
The Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD), a personal membership group of the American Hospital Association, is the largest and most prominent voice and resource for healthcare provider-based planners, marketers, and communications/
Media Contact
Michiko Morales (For Binary Fountain)
Gabriel Marketing Group
571-455-9996
michim@gabrielmarketing.com
