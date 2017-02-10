News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stuart Kane Partners Contribute Again to the Annual World Bank Doing Business Report
Stuart Kane partners Eve Brackmann, Don Hamman, Javier Gutierrez, and Robert Wallace, and Real Estate paralegal Paula Allegra, provided critical information to the study about registering real property in Los Angeles County. This contribution aided the study's worldwide comparison not only of the methods and mechanisms for registering real property but also the key, surrounding socio-political factors.
As stated in the study itself: "This topic examines the steps, time and cost involved in registering property, assuming a standardized case of an entrepreneur who wants to purchase land and a building that is already registered and free of title dispute. In addition, the topic also measures the quality of the land administration system in each economy. The quality of land administration index has five dimensions: reliability of infrastructure, transparency of information, geographic coverage, land dispute resolution, and equal access to property rights. The most recent round of data collection for the project was completed in June 2016."
Stuart Kane is grateful for the opportunity to contribute each year to this important Global report.
A copy of the full 2017 report can be downloaded here: http://www.doingbusiness.org/
The Registering Property section alone is available here: http://www.doingbusiness.org/
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse