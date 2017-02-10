News By Tag
Winning Technologies Celebrates 15th Anniversary in 2017
The firm was launched in 2002 by Lynette and Scott Lewis, who had served in technology with large companies such as IBM and General Electric. The two started the company in their home and, based on expansive growth, moved into larger offices in O'Fallon, MO.
Based on the foundation of "Extreme Customer Service – No Exceptions – No Excuses", Winning Technologies now has offices in 15 states, managing over 20,000 users in 40 states across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain, Morocco, Israel, UK and France.
"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to our success during the past 15 years. This includes the many businesses who have allowed Winning Technologies to play a part in helping them improve their ROI with IT and support, and all issues related to technology,"
"Our success is also a testament to the hard work of our staff who have enabled Winning Technologies to expand our services not only nationally but also internationally. We are proud of all our past achievements and equally excited about the future as we continue to serve our clientele with leading edge technology products, resources, and services."
ABOUT WINNING TECHNOLOGIES
Since 2002 Winning Technologies has developed and expanded a methodology to help businesses and organizations worldwide improve the management of technology resources to improve work processes, streamline technology, lower the cost of ownership, improve return on investment, and increase their profits. A woman owned, veteran owned firm, Winning Technologies is under the leadership of Lynette Lewis, Chairman, and Scott Lewis, CEO. The firm has offices in Missouri, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, New York, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, and South Florida. Among its many accolades are Top Technology Company, Top Family Owned Business and Best Business in St. Louis recognition from Small Business Monthly magazine. In addition its XpressStor Online Backup solution has been named to the Hot Products list by Construction Executive Magazine. For additional information visit http://www.winningtech.com.
