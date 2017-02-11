News By Tag
Taylor Design Names Alejandra Nadal to Project Manager in San Diego
Bringing over 21 years of leadership and design experience to Taylor Design, Nadal has managed a variety of healthcare, commercial and education projects, primarily in San Diego County and Mexico. Her areas of expertise encompass space planning, construction documentation in AutoCAD and Revit, consultant coordination, code research, permitting, construction administration and active participation in project team and client-architect collaboration.
"Alejandra is a strong addition to our San Diego team. She brings extensive experience in healthcare design and will work to further build our market share," stated Joe Lowe, director of Taylor Design's San Diego office.
Nadal joins Taylor Design after serving as Project Manager/Project Architect at Mascari Warner Architects in San Diego and in project management positions for other prominent architecture firms in the area. During her career, she has formed strong client relationships by successfully leading design projects and acting as a trusted advisor to various repeat clients in San Diego County, including El Centro Regional Medical Center, SHARP and Scripps Memorial, among others.
A licensed architect in California and Mexico, Nadal has a master's degree in Architecture from the Instituto Tecnologico de Tijuana.
About Taylor Design: Taylor Design is a full-service design firm that collaborates with clients to learn together and develop powerful user-based solutions, places and services that drive value and are effective, valid and delightful. The firm's three practices in architecture, environments and strategies are united in their use of design as both a point of view, and a unifying method for its work. With offices in southern and northern California, Taylor Design's dynamic and effective strategy-based practice assures that decisions made at every stage of the design process have a positive impact on organizations and communities. Clients of the firm have included: Hoag Health Network, Orange County; Scripps Health, San Diego; UC Irvine Health, Orange County; UC San Diego Health System, San Diego; UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland; UC Berkeley; UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco; Stanford University; SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory; San Mateo County; as well as numerous service areas for Kaiser Permanente, among others. For more information about Taylor Design, visit www.WeAreTaylor.com
