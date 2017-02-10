News By Tag
Legendary TV Icon Bob Barker Guests on Animal Radio
Bob Barker may be best remembered for his "Spay and Neuter" messages at the end of the Price is Right, but many also know the 93 year-old television icon as a loud proponent towards the elimination of performing animals, including elephants.
Barker was instrumental in shuttering Ringling Bros. Circus. He has spent many thousands of dollars to rescue elephants and transport them to sanctuaries.
Barker is now saving orphan bears shot by hunters. "I was on the National Rifle Associations 'enemy list,'" says Barker, "I'm no way opposed to guns, I sleep with a 45 next to my bed, but I don't want to go out and kill animals."
"This marks the most-frequent guest host on Animal Radio," says co-host Hal Abrams, "Bob joins us for the 15th time in as many years. He's always a breath of fresh air and honesty."
Bob Barker's guest spot can be heard on this special national broadcast February 25th, and rebroadcast on the 26th, on 133 AM-FM stations across the nation, including flagship KOST 103.5 Los Angeles. Visit http://AnimalRadio.com to find a local affiliate. This special program can also be heard on the Animal Radio App for iPhone and Android, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, TuneIn and iTunes.
