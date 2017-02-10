News By Tag
eSentire Takes Home Excellence Award for Best SME Security Solution at 2017 SC Awards
Company's Managed Detection and Response Service Honored with Cybersecurity's Gold Standard of Excellence
"eSentire is honored to receive this distinction,"
Winners in the SC Awards' Excellence category were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sector. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports, and/or product reviews. After a thorough and comprehensive analysis of each finalist's strengths, eSentire Managed Detection and Response was chosen as the winner of an Excellence Award in the Best SME (Small-Medium Enterprise) Security Solution category.
"From advanced hacks, to massive malvertising campaigns, to a host of ransomware variations, 2016 showed that once again, cybercriminals are upping their game when it comes to exploiting today's businesses,"
eSentire's award-winning MDR service has propelled the company's success, cementing its leadership position within the MDR marketplace. As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016 (https://www.esentire.com/
The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions, services, and professionals working around the clock to protect today's businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists, and winners, visit http://www.scmagazine.com/
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. We've lived it for more than 25 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features, timely news, and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.
SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business, and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.
Whether through our comprehensive website, magazine, in-depth eBooks, newsletters, or regularly scheduled digital and live events – such as our SC Awards program, SC Media Roundtables or SC Congress London and other live events in New York, Boston, and Chicago – our readers gain all the relevant information they need to safeguard their organizations and, ultimately, contribute to their longevity and success.
About eSentire:
eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com)
